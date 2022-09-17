High school football roundup: Burlington's scoring blitz buries Broncos

In high school football, a game can turn at any moment.

In Friday night’s intracounty Southern Lakes Conference matchup between Union Grove and Burlington, it was a pair of second-quarter fumbles that turned Burlington’s early deficit into the precursor of a rout.

Trailing 7-0 late in the second quarter, the Demons scored 21 points in a 68-second span to spark a 42-14 victory over the Broncos Friday night at Union Grove.

“This is certainly our best, most complete game of the season,” said Burlington coach Eric Sulik, whose team improved to 2-1 in the SLC and 2-3 overall. “All three phases played pretty darn well tonight.”

Looking to avoid starting 0-5 for the first time in 10 years, Union Grove (0-5, 0-3 SLC) got on the board first early in the second quarter when Nathan Williams completed a 44-yard touchdown pass to Kacey Spranger.

The Broncos got the ball back and were looking to score again with five minutes left until halftime when a penalty on special teams and a short punt gave Burlington good field position. Shortly after, Jack Sulik completed a 1-yard pass to Tommy Teberg for a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 with 4:23 left in the quarter.

On the next drive, Union Grove fumbled the exchange between the quarterback and running back and the Demons recovered. Sulik once again found Teberg, this time on a 16-yard scoring pass, to give Burlington a 14-7 lead with 4:10 left in the half.

The Broncos had a chance to tie the game on the next drive as they reached midfield, but Burlington linebacker David Kraus stripped the ball from a wide receiver and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown with 3:15 remaining.

“We had the play bottled up and David was going for the extra effort,” Sulik said about the play. “Our defense is playing better and it’s played good enough to win the last couple weeks.”

The Broncos were able to drive down the field in the final three minutes and score on another touchdown pass from Williams to Spranger from one yard out with 14 seconds left to stall the momentum.

With a 21-14 lead in the third quarter, Sulik and Teberg connected again for the Demons on a game-breaking touchdown. Teberg caught a swing pass, made a cut and ran 75 yards for the score. Teberg scored again near the end of the third quarter on an 8-yard run.

Burlington senior running back Drew Weis capped the scoring with a 10-yard touchdown run halfway through the fourth quarter. Weis led the Demons with 76 rushing yards on 14 carries and two catches for 12 yards. Teberg finished with 101 total yards, 96 of which came on four receptions. Jack Sulik completed 11 of 18 pass attempts for 157 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

“Our offensive and defensive lines also played outstanding tonight,” Sulik said. “The whole group played really physical tonight.”

Spranger finished with 73 rushing yards on 14 carries and caught three passes for 46 yards to lead Union Grove. Jackson Licht caught five passes for 90 yards and Williams completed 11 of 28 passes for 167 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

The loss had a familiar feeling for the Broncos. In all five of their games this season, they have either led or been within one score of their opponent in the final five minutes of the first half. In those final five minutes, Union Grove has been outscored 71-21 and went on to lose all five games by 19 points or more.

“That’s been a common theme for us,” Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said. “We get some plays that don’t go our way and then we just don’t know how to respond to that.”

McClelland praised the play of both his offense and defense in the first half.

“I know Union Grove’s record isn’t great, but they’re still a big, physical team,” Sulik said.

Meanwhile, an unusual first half of the season for Burlington may soon start to reap rewards. The Demons have had to play their first five games away from home while an artificial turf is being installed, and have a winning record in SLC play to show for it.

Eric Sulik said there is a high probability that the field will be ready in time for Burlington’s showdown with Lake Geneva Badger (4-1, 3-0 SLC) next Friday. Following that game will be another home game, during which the field will be dedicated prior to kickoff against Beloit Memorial (2-3, 1-2 SLC).

WATERFORD 20, WILMOT 17: The Wolverines held off a late charge by the Panthers Friday for a Southern Lakes Conference victory at Wilmot.

Sutton Keller got Waterford (2-3, 2-1 SLC) on the board with a 7-yard scoring run late in the first quarter. The junior running back then scored again on a 4-yard run that gave the Wolverines a 13-3 lead at halftime.

Keller finished with 51 yards on 13 carries.

Running back Carson Bilitz was next up on the Waterford list of scorers. Bilitz split the Wilmot defense to score a 2-yard rushing touchdown with five minutes remaining in the third quarter.

The junior led the team in rushing with 100 yards on 18 carries, and finished with 30 passing yards. Bilitz has a dedicated play of his own in the Wolverines’ offensive playbook, which threw the Panthers off their rhythm.

“We call it the Carson pass,” Waterford coach Adam Bakken said. “Our offensive coordinator thought it was a great time to throw it. We went down and scored on that drive and it was a huge first down. It’s one of those plays that you can’t play every game, and we caught them off guard.”

The Waterford defense forced three first-half fumbles, which Bakken said was the key to winning the game.

“They were driving the ball a few times in the first half, and without those turnovers it might be a different game,” Bakken said. “I give our kids a lot of credit for sticking their faces in there, tackling hard and rallying to the ball.”

Receiving additional praise from Bakken were senior wide receiver/defensive back Owen Martinson and senior linebacker Aidan Schaefer.

“Martinson did a great job defensively coming downhill and making some tackles,” Bakken said. “Aiden, for being an undersized linebacker (5-foot-11, 180 pounds), played so hard.”

Martinson led the team in receiving with 44 yards on four receptions.

“Wilmot (3-2, 1-2) has some really nice players and our kids played so hard,” Bakken said. “Our running backs played hard, our defense played hard — there’s a lot to be said about our execution and the improvements we’ve made since our first three games. We’re going to try and build on that.”

HORLICK 56, KENOSHA BRADFORD 17: The Rebels ran over the Red Devils in a Southeast Conference game Friday at Kenosha.

The Rebels (4-1, 2-1 SEC) were looking to rebound from their first loss of the season, falling 37-17 to Oak Creek at Horlick Field on Sept. 9. The game was also noted for a shooting that occurred following the completion of the game.

"It was an emotional week for us last week," Horlick coach Brian Fletcher said. "I thought our kids were resilient and able to keep things in perspective."

If the Rebels wanted a quick response to last week's loss, it came early. Horlick led 20-0 after the first quarter and 26-3 at halftime against the Red Devils (1-4, 0-3 SEC). The key: the ground game.

The Rebels nearly had three players rush for over 100 yards. Quarterback Blake Fletcher ran for 117 yards on nine attempts with two touchdowns while passing for 50 yards and a touchdown on 4 of 5. Deshon Griffin rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Reggie Hubbard rushed for 85 yards and two touchdowns on four carries.

"We were grinding it out all night," coach Fletcher said. "Both Fletcher and Griffin were driving the ball and we were wanting to get (Hubbard) more touches."

The Rebels finished the game with 373 rushing yards, averaging 10.4 yards per carry. The strong display wasn't limited to Horlick's offense either. The defense forced three fumbles and snagged three interceptions.

"This was a great team effort," Fletcher said.

ST. CATHERINE'S 45, BROWN DEER 0: The Angels were steady offensively and dominant defensively in a nonconference game Friday at Horlick Field.

The Angels (5-0), ranked ninth in the Medium Division in the Associated Press state poll, were on the board early through a 15-yard run by John Perugini. The senior quarterback added a touchdown with his arm in the first quarter on a 15-yard pass to Davion Thomas.

"We've started games hot lately," St. Catherine's coach Dan Miller said. "We know that Brown Deer are down but we knew that we still had to play to our level."

The Angels' defense added to the first quarter scoring when Isaiah Taylor returned an interception 12-yards for a touchdown. The Angels led the Falcons (0-5) 19-0 after the first 12 minutes.

Perugini threw for two more touchdowns in the second quarter — connecting with Domonic Pitts on both. The Angels switched out starters midway through the second half, but added a final score on Rudy Pardo's 8-yard run that made it 45-0 late in the third quarter.

Perugini went 10 of 16 passing for 165 yards and rushed for 20 yards on two attempts. Pitts and Thomas caught four passes each for 65 and 62 yards, respectively. Jayvion Hunter may not have had a touchdown on the night, but set up a few with 166 yards rushing on nine attempts.

"(Perugini) is really setting himself up as an elite quarterback in our area," Miller said. "It's deserved. He puts in the time. This is his third year starting for us. He understands that he's the guy that needs to make plays for us."

The Angels' defense limited the Falcons to 16 yards of total offense and allowed only three first downs. The Falcons were 0 for 8 on third downs. The Angels finished with 399 yards of offense — 234 on the ground.

"I think there is an understanding that we have a certain expectation of our team," Miller said. "We have a great senior group and everyone has settled in."

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 35, BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 0: Senior quarterback Evan Krien led the Hilltoppers to a dominant Midwest Classic Conference victory Friday at Brookfield.

With seven minutes remaining in the second quarter, Krien found the end zone on a 1-yard run to score the first of his four touchdowns. And before the first half was over, he scored a second touchdown in the same fashion, running for one yard, to give Catholic Central (4-1, 2-1 MCC) a three-score advantage going into the second half.

In the third quarter, Krien broke loose on a 26-yard run for his third score, then scored his fourth and final touchdown on a third 1-yard run.

“They played man-to-man coverage and locked up our receivers,” Hilltoppers coach Tom Aldrich said. “They took away our dive and left nobody outside for (Krien). He made some great reads and followed his blocking really well.”

Krien completed 5 of 7 pass attempts for 88 yards and also had 126 rushing yards on 18 carries.

“He had a strong game throwing the ball as well,” Aldrich said. “It was great that he was able to make it happen because he is athletic enough to do that.”

Scoring Catholic Central’s first touchdown of the night was Kayden Kayser, who scored on a 4-yard run with four minutes left in the first quarter. Kayser led the defense with four solo tackles.

“Defensively, (Kayser) did a great job,” Aldrich said. “We made him play on their big, tall wide receiver. We didn’t match up well in the secondary and he did a great job in coverage.”

Leading the Hilltoppers’ receiving corps was senior Riley Sullivan, who made his first start this season after recovering an injury suffered over the summer. Sullivan had 69 yards on three receptions.

“It was his first game back and it was good to get him back,” Aldrich said.

The Catholic Central defense held the Blue Knights (1-4, 0-3) to just 46 total yards of offense and had its first shutout of the season.