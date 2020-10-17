High school football: Robson dominates for Catholic Central

BURLINGTON — Away from a football field, Max Robson looks studious while wearing his glasses and he has a relaxed demeanor. He carries a 3.8 grade-point average, plans to land a part in the school play "Godspell" next spring and aspires to be a sportscaster some day.
His broadcasting idol is none other than Burlington's own Tony Romo, the lead football analyst for CBS Sports. This much can be said with certainty: Had Romo described what Robson accomplished Friday night, he would have been at his most animated.
The junior quarterback for the Catholic Central High School football team accounted for five touchdowns in Hilltoppers' 49-13 Midwest Classic Conference victory over Whitefish Bay Dominican at the Topper Bowl. And he made it look easy.
Robson rushed for 105 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries. He completed five of seven passes for 86 yards and another score. And he even intercepted a pass.
With Robson joining Reid Muellenbach and Neal McCourt as 100-yard rushers Friday, the Hilltoppers squared their record at 2-2 with their second straight victory. They finished with 495 yards, 409 of which came on the ground.
"We have so much potential," McCourt said. "I believe in all of our guys. We're all getting better week by week. We starting to come together a lot and I couldn't be more proud."
No one has progressed more than Robson, a reserve quarterback and receiver as a sophomore last season. Taking a tip from center Mitchell Dietzel, Robson consistently ran right up the middle against the Knights.
He ran for touchdowns of 1 yard in the first quarter, 4 in the second and 19 and 46 in the third. He also connected with Evan Krien for an 18-yard scoring pass late in the second quarter to give the Hilltoppers a 36-13 halftime lead.
"Mainly tonight, I just have to thank the linemen," Robson said, "Mitchell Dietzel, our center, pointed out immediately that there was one man on top of him and he told me I could just go up the middle, that there was no safety, and I could easily get five to 10 yards every single play.
"The veer worked really well and our running backs were just amazing tonight."
Start with Muellenbach, who pounded for 131 yards on 14 carries — an average of 9.4 yards per attempt. McCourt was just as effective, adding 120 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.
With the offensive line of Dietzel, guards Hunter Gilbert and Murphy O'Brien and tackles Dave Stich and Ayden Muellenbach (Reid's brother) getting a consistent push all night, the Hilltoppers averaged 7.6 yards per play. And they ran 65 plays to just 28 for Dominican (0-3).
Catholic Central could have done even more damage, having advanced to Dominican's 11-yard line in the final minute. But Catholic Central coach Tom Aldrich opted for Krien, who was playing quarterback at that point, to take a knee and run out the clock.
"They do such a great job of executing their offense and they really force you to be a disciplined defense," Dominican coach Quincy LaGrant said. "It's a great learning experience for our young players.
"BCC is always a very well-coached team and I really enjoy competing against them."
Still, there is plenty of work to be done for the Hilltoppers. While they intercepted four passes — two by Krien and one each by McCourt and Robson — tackling was another matter.
"We need to work on our tackling, but that's an ongoing thing," Aldrich said. "We're undersized compared to a lot of other teams and we just have to get better at it. We'll continue to work on it."
But this much was evident Friday night: The Hilltoppers have a real playmaker at quarterback. While the Topper Bowl lights went out with 5:40 left in the second quarter, which caused a delay of about 15 minutes, Robson glowed throughout the game.
"He's really turning into a nice quarterback," Aldrich said. "He's starting to get an idea with the veer. It's a tough offense to run, but he's made some great strides so far this year."
