High school football: Robson dominates for Catholic Central

No one has progressed more than Robson, a reserve quarterback and receiver as a sophomore last season. Taking a tip from center Mitchell Dietzel, Robson consistently ran right up the middle against the Knights.

He ran for touchdowns of 1 yard in the first quarter, 4 in the second and 19 and 46 in the third. He also connected with Evan Krien for an 18-yard scoring pass late in the second quarter to give the Hilltoppers a 36-13 halftime lead.

"Mainly tonight, I just have to thank the linemen," Robson said, "Mitchell Dietzel, our center, pointed out immediately that there was one man on top of him and he told me I could just go up the middle, that there was no safety, and I could easily get five to 10 yards every single play.

"The veer worked really well and our running backs were just amazing tonight."

Start with Muellenbach, who pounded for 131 yards on 14 carries — an average of 9.4 yards per attempt. McCourt was just as effective, adding 120 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.

With the offensive line of Dietzel, guards Hunter Gilbert and Murphy O'Brien and tackles Dave Stich and Ayden Muellenbach (Reid's brother) getting a consistent push all night, the Hilltoppers averaged 7.6 yards per play. And they ran 65 plays to just 28 for Dominican (0-3).