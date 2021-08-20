High school football: Robson, Catholic Central roll to season-opening win

The Catholic Central High School football team has had some rough sailing over the past six years, most notably an 0-9 season in 2017 that included forfeits of its final three games because of low numbers.
After Friday’s season-opening home game against Montello/Princeton/Green Lake, the Hilltoppers look like they’re working their way back toward the top of the mountain.
Senior quarterback Max Robson ran for 272 yards and scored four touchdowns on just 13 carries, senior running back/linebacker Henry Amborn had touchdowns on both sides of the ball and Catholic Central totaled 400 yards rushing in their 49-28 victory over the Phoenix at the Topper Bowl in Burlington.
The Hilltoppers had their struggles on defense, giving up 366 rushing yards, but made enough plays to get the job done. It was the team’s first season-opening victory since 2018, when they beat University School of Milwaukee 15-11 (Catholic Central finished the season 3-6).
“It was not a pretty game, but it was a winning game,” Hilltoppers coach Tom Aldrich said. “We played hard and got a win. It was a great team effort.”
Robson’s performance was critical, especially after the Phoenix were within a touchdown after three quarters.
Catholic Central led 21-6 at halftime, but the Phoenix drove 90 yards on their opening drive of the third quarter, with very little resistance.
“We didn’t stop them at all,” Aldrich said.
Amborn, who scored the first touchdown of the game on a 50-yard run and added a 1-yard plunge in the second quarter, returned a fumble 35 yards for a score to restore a two-touchdown cushion.
However, Juneau Toutant returned the ensuing kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown to get the Phoenix back within 28-20 going into the fourth quarter.
That’s when Robson, who averaged nearly 21 yards a carry, kicked his game into overdrive. He scored three times, on runs of 30, 53 and 25 yards, to give Catholic Central some breathing room. Robson also had a 48-yard TD run in the first quarter.
“We didn’t give in and came back to score,” Aldrich said. “We kept pushing with them and we were able to wear them down. Our athleticism was better than theirs.
“(Robson) had a great game. They did something to take away our dive and option game, and he made some reads that got him outside.”
Amborn had seven carries for 100 yards.
Toutant led the Phoenix with 156 yards on 17 carries.