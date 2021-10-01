High school football: Rally, defensive stand give Park first victory of season

The Park High School football team has taken its lumps this season.
The Panthers had two games canceled because of COVID-19 and other factors.
They lost their last three games, including two shutouts, by a scoring margin of 140-6.
Park’s mood needed elevating — and the Panthers got just what they needed against Kenosha Tremper Friday night at Ameche Field in Kenosha.
They rallied from a 24-12 halftime deficit to take the lead in the fourth quarter, then had a defensive stand in the final stages of the game to hold on for a 34-30 Southeast Conference victory.
It was Park’s (1-4, 1-3 SEC) second straight win over the Trojans — the Panthers won in 2019 and didn’t play Tremper during the WIAA Alternate Fall Season in 2021 — and their first victory overall in nine games.
“We had a great week of practice and all the scout team players stepped up,” Park coach Morris Matsen said. “We went in with a good game plan and got the ‘W.’ ”
The game plan obviously included Trey Carothers. According to statistics online at www.wissports.net, the junior quarterback ran for 231 yards and four touchdowns on 32 carries, three of his scores coming in the second half.
Park was trailing 24-6 late in the first half, then Carothers scored on a 2-yard run with just eight seconds left in the half to make it 24-12.
The Panthers took just their second lead of the season on two touchdowns by Carothers in a span of 1:10. He ran for a 22-yard score with 8:45 left in the third quarter, then, after a Tremper turnover, Carothers ran 14 yards for a touchdown with 7:35 left for a 26-24 lead.
Tremper regained the lead late in the period at 30-26, then Carothers had a 6-yard score with 10:18 left in the game to put Park up 34-30.
“Our offensive line played great and our receivers blocked,” Matsen said. “We played sound defense and turned them over a couple of times.”
It all came down to the end, though. The Trojans drove deep into Park territory with a couple minutes left and had a first down at Park’s 5-yard line.
That’s when the defense came up huge by stopping them on four downs, then getting one first down and running out the clock.
“We had kids who believe in each other and believe in the coaches,” Matsen said. “We had jobs assigned to the defensive backs, linebackers (and others), and everybody did their job. The kids are super excited about it and we know good things are going to happen.”
Carothers completed 5 of 10 passed for 87 yards and an interception.
Park's first touchdown came on an 84-yard kickoff return by Sean White following Tremper's first score of the game.