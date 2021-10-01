High school football: Rally, defensive stand give Park first victory of season

The Panthers took just their second lead of the season on two touchdowns by Carothers in a span of 1:10. He ran for a 22-yard score with 8:45 left in the third quarter, then, after a Tremper turnover, Carothers ran 14 yards for a touchdown with 7:35 left for a 26-24 lead.

Tremper regained the lead late in the period at 30-26, then Carothers had a 6-yard score with 10:18 left in the game to put Park up 34-30.

“Our offensive line played great and our receivers blocked,” Matsen said. “We played sound defense and turned them over a couple of times.”

It all came down to the end, though. The Trojans drove deep into Park territory with a couple minutes left and had a first down at Park’s 5-yard line.

That’s when the defense came up huge by stopping them on four downs, then getting one first down and running out the clock.

“We had kids who believe in each other and believe in the coaches,” Matsen said. “We had jobs assigned to the defensive backs, linebackers (and others), and everybody did their job. The kids are super excited about it and we know good things are going to happen.”

Carothers completed 5 of 10 passed for 87 yards and an interception.