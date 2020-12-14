High school football: Racine Lutheran's Nolan Krause earns first-team AP All-State

Throughout this season, opposing players would shout out, almost desperately at times, the whereabouts of Nolan Kraus before plays.
"There's No. 4! There's No. 4!"
As much as Kraus was routinely tracked, however, it didn't really matter. After all, it was pretty futile trying to stop the senior jack of all trades for the Racine Lutheran High School football team. That's evident in the fact Kraus, a four-year starter, had a combined 1,324 rushing and receiving yards to go with 19 touchdowns for the 8-1 Crusaders.
Those were impressive enough numbers for the 6-foot, 185-pound Kraus to earn first-team honors on the Associated Press All-State team for the fall season. Kraus joins Brye Hardel of Iola-Scandinavia as the two first-team all-purpose players on the all-division team.
Two other Racine County players earned honorable mention — Burlington senior running back Zach Wallace and Lutheran defensive end Nathan Zawicki.
The team was selected Friday via teleconference call by a panel of sportswriters representing all regions of the state and released Monday night. The Journal Times was represented on the board.
"It means a lot," Kraus said. "I never thought that I'd have the opportunity to do that, but I was blessed to be on a good team with good coaches and good players."
One of those coaches was Kraus' father, Jeff, Lutheran's offensive coordinator. From a young age, Nolan Kraus sharpened his skills with his father. By the time Nolan was a freshman at Lutheran in 2017, he was advanced enough to start at free safety.
"I wouldn't be the player I am today without him," Kraus said of his father.
As a sophomore, Kraus started at free safety on a team that advanced to the WIAA Division 6 championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
He doubled as the Crusaders' starting quarterback as a junior. And then Kraus truly came into his own this season, when he saw time at running back, wide receiver, free safety, outside linebacker and as a kick returner,
"When we needed short yardage, we gave him the ball and when we had third and long, we threw him the ball," Lutheran coach Scott Smith said. "It was nice to be able to have him come out of the backfield to create matchup problems for defenses."
Kraus was at his best from the start.
When Lutheran opened its season Sept. 25 with a 53-0 victory over Kenosha Christian Life, Kraus set school records for a game in receptions (12) and receiving yards (221). He had four touchdown receptions in that game.
But he might have been even more impressive one week later in a 52-20 victory over Catholic Central. He rushed for 157 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries and had five sacks and three tackles for loss on defense.
Kraus managed all this despite being a marked man on virtually every play.
"When I was split out, some teams would have a call to bring someone over or to bring someone from the opposite side of me to watch for the reverse," Kraus said.
For Kraus, he was gratified that the extra attention on him opened things up for teammates who included wide receiver Gavin Zawicki and running back Isaiah Folsom.
"It was really trying to get us in space and trying to create things for everybody," Kraus said of his multiple roles. "You saw where Gavin got a lot of stuff over the top and Isaiah ran a lot in between the tackles."
While Kraus' career at Lutheran is over, his brother, Cohen, is on track to enroll at Lutheran in the fall of 2023. Cohen, Nolan feels, is the best football player among the four Kraus brothers. That includes Colton Kraus, a former quarterback and linebacker for Lutheran.
"He's got speed like me, but he hits like Colton," Nolan said of Cohen.
Kraus becomes the second straight Lutheran player to earn first-team All-State honors. Tyler Tenner was a first-team running back on the 2019 team after becoming the state's all-time leading rusher.
Nathan Zawicki had nine sacks and 32 total tackles for Lutheran this season. The three-year starter had 16½ sacks the last two seasons.
"He's got the long arms, he's fast, he runs forever and he doesn't stay blocked," Smith said. "That's the biggest thing about him — he doesn't stay blocked. He keeps people off of his body because of his arm extension."
Wallace was the leading returning rusher in the state this season after rushing for 1,776 yards and 23 touchdowns as a junior. Despite running behind an offensive line that returned only one starter, Wallace rushed for 911 yards and 14 touchdowns on 126 carries.
Burlington won its first four games before losing its last three, but the last loss was a forfeit because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wallace was a three-time first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference player.
