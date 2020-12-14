High school football: Racine Lutheran's Nolan Krause earns first-team AP All-State

One of those coaches was Kraus' father, Jeff, Lutheran's offensive coordinator. From a young age, Nolan Kraus sharpened his skills with his father. By the time Nolan was a freshman at Lutheran in 2017, he was advanced enough to start at free safety.

"I wouldn't be the player I am today without him," Kraus said of his father.

As a sophomore, Kraus started at free safety on a team that advanced to the WIAA Division 6 championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

He doubled as the Crusaders' starting quarterback as a junior. And then Kraus truly came into his own this season, when he saw time at running back, wide receiver, free safety, outside linebacker and as a kick returner,

"When we needed short yardage, we gave him the ball and when we had third and long, we threw him the ball," Lutheran coach Scott Smith said. "It was nice to be able to have him come out of the backfield to create matchup problems for defenses."

Kraus was at his best from the start.

When Lutheran opened its season Sept. 25 with a 53-0 victory over Kenosha Christian Life, Kraus set school records for a game in receptions (12) and receiving yards (221). He had four touchdown receptions in that game.