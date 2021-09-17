High school football: Racine Lutheran spreads the wealth in blowout win

The Racine Lutheran High School football team is very close to a WIAA playoff berth and coach Scott Smith didn’t want to jeopardize the health of his top players Friday night.

So he got virtually everyone into the Crusaders game against Living Word Lutheran at Horlick Field.

Smith pulled most of his starters near the end of the first half and had subs play the entire second half of Lutheran’s 64-8 Midwest Classic Conference victory over the Timberwolves.

Smith truly spread the wealth around. For example, the Crusaders (5-1, 3-0 MCC), who received votes in the Small Schools Division of the Association Press state poll, had 302 yards rushing, but eight players carried the ball at least one time and Lutheran's leading rusher, senior Hayden Carranza, had eight carries for 69 yards.

Five players had one rushing touchdown each, the longest a 35-yard run by junior Lauryn Rhinehouse in the fourth quarter. Rhinehouse had three carries for 51 yards.

“We got everybody in the game,” Smith said. “I was proud of the kids — they were pulling for each other and that helps us grow as a team.

“To me, it was important in a game like tonight. We have to stay healthy for the playoffs.”