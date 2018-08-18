RACINE — They’re big, husky, rough and tough and some even sport beards.
But there’s something else about a Racine Lutheran High School football team that advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 6 playoffs last season.
Senior quarterback Colton Kraus says the Crusaders are cute. Don’t laugh. He meant what he said following the Crusaders’ 42-12 season-opening nonconference victory over Milwaukee Ronald Reagan at Horlick Field.
When Kraus was asked how much more on the same page Lutheran is compared to last year at this time, when several players — including himself – were playing different positions, this is what he said:
“I think we’re quite a bit ahead,” he said. “It’s nice because you can get cute at an earlier part of the year. Last year, we were making sure everything was crisp and, this year, we get crisp fast and, like I said, we can get cute a lot earlier than we could last year.”
When Kraus was asked to elaborate on the cute factor, he singled out senior game-breaking receiver Josh Hess. On what was a warm, humid afternoon, Hess shredded Reagan, Hess caught a 44-yard scoring pass from Kraus and scored on touchdown runs of 12 and 38 yards on, essentially, the same play.
“The play that worked — and Josh had two touchdowns off it — was a fake to Tyler (Tenner) in the middle and then pitch back to Josh,” Kraus said. “That looked pretty nice to me.
“Josh is just fast. Like 95 percent of the time, he’s the fastest guy on the field. You give it to him in the backfield and it’s like, ‘OK, he’s coming around the line,’ but then he breaks free and it’s like, ‘Wow! Nobody’s catching up to him.’ It’s hard to get an angle on him. He’s just a glider.”
The Crusaders, who opened their 2017 season with a 47-0 victory over Ronald Reagan, wasn’t expected to work up much a sweat Saturday and they didn’t. Tenner, the leading rusher in Racine County last season, opened the game with scoring runs of 16, 9 and 19 yards as the Crusaders took a 21-0 lead by early in the second quarter.
Hess added his first two touchdowns in the second quarter as the Crusaders took a 35-0 halftime lead and set up a continuously-running clock in the second half. Hess rushed for 79 yards on just three carries.
The Crusaders rushed for 262 yards and averaged 8.2 yards per attempt. Tenner, playing only until early in the third quarter, rushed for 77 yards on 11 carries. Kraus completed three of four passes for 85 yards and his touchdown to Hess.
Reagan finished with 207 yards, but much of that came in the second half, after Lutheran coach Scott Smith emptied his bench.
While the three-headed monster of Tenner, Hess and Kraus are going to be getting most of the notoriety this season, there’s another far more obscure player that is doing more than his share for the Crusaders.
He is senior David Voss, who plays left guard, defensive tackle and serves as placekicker. Quite simply, he is the kind of young man Smith relishes having around.
“He’s got a low center of gravity, he fires off the ball and he’s a aggressive,” Smith said. “He just wants to knock people on their butt. Hopefully, he helps the rest of the line play with the same attitude he has.
“That’s his strength — his attitude. When he wants to knock people over, he knocks people over.”
Voss is doing that with an offensive line that features new starters freshman Seth Hultman at right guard, junior Sully Stanke at right tackle and sophomore Tim Nelson at center. One of Voss’ prized pupils is Hultman.
“I tell him to treat (a game) just like a normal practice where we’re going against the dummies,” Voss said. “That way, he doesn’t get nervous and mess up.”
There was not much of that Saturday as the Crusaders opened their season on a resounding note.
“Right now, it’s a stepping stone where we just have to take one game at a time every week,” Smith said. “We played a lot of guys today and that was the main thing I wanted to do. I wanted to get other guys experience to help us down the road.”
Racine Lutheran 42
Ronald Reagan 12
Ronald Reagan;0;0;6;6;—;12
Lutheran;14;21;7;0;—;42
First quarter
RL — Tenner 16 run (Voss kick)
RL — Tenner 9 run (Voss kick)
Second quarter
RL — Tenner 19 run (Voss kick)
RL — Hess 44 pass from Kraus (Voss kick)
RL — Hess 12 run (Voss kick)
Third quarter
RL — Hess 38 run (Voss kick)
RR — C. O'Keefe 6 run (pass failed)
Fourth quarter
RR — Williams 3 run (run failed)
;Ronald Reagan;Lutheran
First downs;6;13
Rushes-yards;32-123;32-262
Passing yards;84;85
Passes;2-4-0;3-6-1
Punts-avg.;2-25;1-42
Fumbles-lost;4-3;1-1
Penalties-yds;7-45;6-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — RR: Gulland 10-59, K. O'Keefe 8-38, Grant 6-10, C. O'Keefe 1-6, Gobel 5-4, Williams 1-3, Hill 1-3. RL: Hess 3-79, Tenner 11-77, C. Kraus 4-28, Bonner 1-25, N. Kraus 2-24, Suggs 6-12, Houston 3-11, Folsom 2-6.
PASSING — RR: K. O'Keefe 2-4-0-84. RL: C. Kraus 3-5-0-85, Jansen 0-1-1-0.
RECEIVING — RR: Grant 1-44, C. O'Keefe 1-40. RL: Hess 1-44, Solis 1-28, Tenner 1-13.
