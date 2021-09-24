High school football: Racine Lutheran reigns in the rain

“Gavin had another nice night because he’s hard to cover,” Smith said. ”And Cam threw the ball well in the rain.”

In the third quarter up 34-7, Folsom sealed the win with a 46-yard touchdown run. For the second straight week, Smith was able to empty his bench and see what his younger players could do.

Just like they did one week earlier in the Crusaders’ 64-8 win over Living Word Lutheran, the backups impressed in the fourth quarter. Carranza scored on a 15-yard run and junior running back Eric Rossa capped the win with a 3-yard score.

“I’m just happy to get that many guys into the game,” Smith said. “You can see how much some of the young kids want it, it’s good for the program.”

Jansen finished with 138 passing yards on 13 completions. Folsom led the Crusaders with 193 yards rushing.

The Crusaders are averaging 53 points per game in MCC play and have outscored their three opponents 159-42. Smith attributes the successful offense to his team’s physicality and love for hitting people, something he preaches throughout the week in practice.

As Lutheran continues to win, Smith is also hoping to clean up the finer details of his team before the competition gets tougher.