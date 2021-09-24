High school football: Racine Lutheran reigns in the rain

Senior defensive back Hayden Carranza was late getting to the wide receiver he was assigned to guard on Friday night.
The receiver was about to catch the ball and gain a first down, but Carranza hit him so hard that the slippery football popped loose and fell right into the hands of fellow defensive back Dajahn Nelson, who returned it 30 yards for a touchdown.
Everything is going right for the Racine Lutheran High School football team right now.
The Crusaders ran for 304 yards on 22 carries and cruised to their sixth consecutive victory, a 53-7 victory over Christian Life in a Midwest Classic Conference game at Ameche Field in Kenosha.
“Our offensive line played really well,” Lutheran coach Scott Smith said after the win. “The line of scrimmage was where we won the game and dominated.”
With cold and rainy conditions, Smith knew his game plan would rely heavily on the run game. On Lutheran’s first drive of the game, Eric Ibarra scored on a 26-yard run. Nelson’s pick-six occurred shortly after, and then Isaiah Folsom put the Crusaders (5-1, 3-0 MCC) up 21-0 in the first quarter with a 38-yard touchdown run.
Christian Life (3-3, 1-3) got on the board early in the second quarter with a touchdown, but Lutheran responded quickly with a pair of touchdown passes from Camdin Jansen to Gavin Zawicki. Despite the poor conditions, Smith was impressed with both his quarterback and Zawicki.
“Gavin had another nice night because he’s hard to cover,” Smith said. ”And Cam threw the ball well in the rain.”
In the third quarter up 34-7, Folsom sealed the win with a 46-yard touchdown run. For the second straight week, Smith was able to empty his bench and see what his younger players could do.
Just like they did one week earlier in the Crusaders’ 64-8 win over Living Word Lutheran, the backups impressed in the fourth quarter. Carranza scored on a 15-yard run and junior running back Eric Rossa capped the win with a 3-yard score.
“I’m just happy to get that many guys into the game,” Smith said. “You can see how much some of the young kids want it, it’s good for the program.”
Jansen finished with 138 passing yards on 13 completions. Folsom led the Crusaders with 193 yards rushing.
The Crusaders are averaging 53 points per game in MCC play and have outscored their three opponents 159-42. Smith attributes the successful offense to his team’s physicality and love for hitting people, something he preaches throughout the week in practice.
As Lutheran continues to win, Smith is also hoping to clean up the finer details of his team before the competition gets tougher.
“We can’t put the ball on the ground and we still have some issues with open-field tackling,” he said.