Playing for a coach who stresses weekly improvement above all, the Racine Lutheran High School football team ensured it’ll have at least a couple more chances to reach its fall peak.
The Crusaders routed Dominican 48-13 in a Metro Classic Conference game Friday at Whitefish Bay. Lutheran (6-2, 4-2 MCC) clinched a spot in the WIAA Division 6 playoffs with one regular season game remaining.
Coach Scott Smith called it the team’s most complete game so far, particularly on defense. The Crusaders led 42-0 heading into the second half, when Smith inserted the freshman and sophomore reserves.
Lutheran picked off Dominican quarterback Bo Bennett three times – the first interceptions he’s thrown all season. Employing a 4-2-5 zone defense paid off.
“I was giving our corners a little help inside,” Smith said. “We played really well on closing the gap on the slants.”
Tyler Tenner led a potent ground game, finishing with 190 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Fellow junior Jaylen Houston scored on three of his seven touches, including a 73-yard touchdown on his only reception.
Quarterback Colton Kraus topped Houston’s efficiency, as both of his completions (on three attempts) went for scores. James Wilson reached the end zone on an 80-yard punt return.
Smith said Elijah Solis put consistent pressure on Bennett when Dominican (5-3, 3-3 MCC) had the ball.
ST. JOSEPH 21, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 14: The Hilltoppers started strong with two scores in the first half, but couldn’t finish off a Metro Classic Conference game at the Topper Bowl in Burlington.
With the loss, Catholic Central (3-5, 2-4 MCC) was eliminated from playoff contention.
“We got the game started out very well, but with the weather conditions deteriorating as the game went on we struggled to keep it going,” Catholic Central coach Tom Aldrich said.
For the Hilltoppers, quarterback Todd Suchomel passed for 58 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 85 yards on 22 attempts. David Doerflinger led the team in receiving with 61 yards on two catches.
The Hilltoppers jumped out to a 14-0 lead as Brandon Pum caught a four-yard score from Suchomel, and Payton Meinholz scored on a 1-yard run.
But the Lancers scored to make it 14-7 at halftime, and scored twice in the third quarter to take the lead for good.
WATERFORD 63, UNION GROVE 16: The Wolverines flexed their muscles as they defeated the Broncos in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Waterford.
The Wolverines (7-1, 6-0 SLC) used a dominating run game and tough defense to remain undefeated in conference and a step closer to securing the SLC title.
“Our offensive line was great tonight,” Waterford coach Adam Bakken said. “They really opened up some big holes for our running backs and they took advantage.”
Running back Tanner Keller benefited from the great play of the line and continued his impressive season. He had 10 carries for 160 yards and scored four touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 45 yards and a touchdown.
Fellow running back Dominic Miller also had a big game, rushing for 178 yards on 12 carries and scoring three touchdowns.
The Broncos (4-4, 3-3 SLC) battled, but two late touchdowns to end the first half put them in a big hole that they could not climb out of, said Broncos coach Craig McClelland.
“We played well for the first two quarters, but those two late scores toward the end of the half stopped all of our momentum,” McClelland said.
Quarterback Luke Hansel led the Broncos offense with two rushing touchdowns.
WILMOT 38, BURLINGTON 0: The Demons couldn’t get much started as they fell to the Panthers in this Southern Lakes Conference game at Wilmot.
The Demons (6-2, 4-2 SLC) managed just 171 yards of total offense and turned the ball over five times.
The Panthers (6-2, 5-1 SLC) scored in all four quarters and the Demons seemed to have no answers on either side of the ball.
Zach Wallace led the way for Burlington, rushing for 43 yards on nine carries and catching two passes for 12 yards. He also led the defense with eight total tackles.
FRANKLIN 48, HORLICK 13: The Rebels scored two late touchdowns in a Southeast Conference loss to the undefeated Sabers at Franklin.
Martavion Bell and Spencer Schick scored in the fourth quarter after Horlick (5-3, 4-2 SEC) fell behind 41-0.
“It was one of those nights where we got a little rattled early and Franklin was able to capitalize on it quickly,” said Rebels coach Brain Fletcher.
Bell’s score came from a 65-yard pass from quarterback Nate Ramsey. Schick scored on a 1-yard run.
Ramsey had 74 passing yards on two completions. Darrion Folsom led the team in rushing with 19 yards on four carries. Schick was right behind him with 17 yards on five carries. Bell led the team in receiving with 65 yards.
“Our backups did a great job at the end of the game as they were able to play well and even get some scores for us tonight,” Fletcher said.
