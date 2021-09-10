High school football: Racine Lutheran overpowers Brookfield Academy

It was a night when the Racine Lutheran High School football team pretty much did whatever it wanted.

With Gavin Zawicki leading the way, the Crusaders piled up 439 yards in a 42-27 Midwest Classic Conference victory over Brookfield Academy Friday night in Brookfield.

Zawicki, a senior receiver, caught six passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

"Our offensive line took it to them," Lutheran coach Scott Smith said. "We didn't punt once. Those guys and (fullback) Kimmyron Bonner did very well blocking and setting the tone for the game.

"Their quarterback (Jonah Jensen) is a great athlete and we wanted to try and keep him off the field."

Lutheran (3-1, 2-0 MCC) attacked Brookfield Academy (2-2, 2-1 MCC) with both the run and pass.

First came touchdown runs of 1 yard by Isaiah Folsom in the first quarter and 5-yards by Eric Ibarra in the second.

Then Zawicki caught touchdown passes on 25 yards in the second quarter and 21 in the third. Through four games, Zawicki already has 23 receptions for 438 yards and three touchdowns.