High school football: Racine Lutheran outlasts Wisconsin Lutheran in the rain

Right out of the halftime break, Wisconsin Lutheran gained the upper hand in the fight with an interception return for a touchdown early in the third quarter. The Crusaders responded with another big passing drive, with the wind at their back, and ran it in to tie the game again.

The Vikings scored again and missed the extra point attempt, but Racine Lutheran scored on its following drive and also missed the extra point attempt, keeping the score knotted at 27-27.

The two teams traded touchdowns once more late in the third quarter and early in the fourth. The Vikings were set to go ahead once again, but were stopped on fourth down near midfield. The Crusaders then went back to their ground game driving into the wind, running in the decisive touchdown with 4:20 left.

Wisconsin Lutheran had one last chance to tie or win the game, driving down to the Racine Lutheran 30-yard line late. But the defense was able to knock the ball loose and recover the fumble to seal the outcome.

“We shocked them at the end,” Smith said. “It’s gratifying as a coach to see them pull together. Everybody played pretty good.”