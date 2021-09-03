High school football: Racine Lutheran outlasts Wisconsin Lutheran in the rain

In a back-and-forth affair, the Racine Lutheran High School football team landed the final punch.
The Crusaders scored the go-ahead touchdown with 4:20 left and the defense forced and recovered a fumble in the final minute to seal a hard-fought 41-34 nonconference victory on a rainy, windy night in Milwaukee.
“It was just a great game,” Racine Lutheran coach Scott Smith said. “This was the best game we played as a team.”
A game Smith called one of his most memorable was scheduled just three days in advance.
The Crusaders (2-1) were supposed to play a Midwest Classic Conference game against Whitefish Bay Dominican at Pritchard Park in Racine Friday night, but the game was cancelled over COVID-19 concerns. After plans to play a different team fell through, Wisconsin Lutheran (2-1) agreed to play.
“We could have taken a bye, but instead took the best team that would play us,” Smith said.
The Vikings started the game by driving down to the Crusader 20-yard line, but a Racine Lutheran defender picked up a fumble and returned 80 yards for a touchdown to give Racine Lutheran an early 7-0 lead. Wisconsin Lutheran immediately responded with a pair of big pass plays and tied the game at 7-7.
The two teams then traded red zone turnovers, with the Vikings throwing an interception and the Crusaders losing a fumble. Wisconsin Lutheran took advantage of its turnover, running in a touchdown to take a 14-7 lead. Once again, Racine Lutheran had an answer. One long pass play later had the game tied again at 14-14 going into halftime.
Right out of the halftime break, Wisconsin Lutheran gained the upper hand in the fight with an interception return for a touchdown early in the third quarter. The Crusaders responded with another big passing drive, with the wind at their back, and ran it in to tie the game again.
The Vikings scored again and missed the extra point attempt, but Racine Lutheran scored on its following drive and also missed the extra point attempt, keeping the score knotted at 27-27.
The two teams traded touchdowns once more late in the third quarter and early in the fourth. The Vikings were set to go ahead once again, but were stopped on fourth down near midfield. The Crusaders then went back to their ground game driving into the wind, running in the decisive touchdown with 4:20 left.
Wisconsin Lutheran had one last chance to tie or win the game, driving down to the Racine Lutheran 30-yard line late. But the defense was able to knock the ball loose and recover the fumble to seal the outcome.
“We shocked them at the end,” Smith said. “It’s gratifying as a coach to see them pull together. Everybody played pretty good.”
The conditions made Smith change his offensive strategy quarter by quarter. With the wind at Racine Lutheran’s back, his offense relied heavily on passing and going into the wind, he called mostly runs.