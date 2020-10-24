High school football: Racine Lutheran outlasts St. Catherine's

PADDOCK LAKE — In picking a player of the game for the Racine Lutheran High School football team Friday night, one could start with Isaiah Folsom.
The junior rushed for 108 yards and all three of the Crusaders' touchdowns in their 18-6 nonconference victory over St. Catherine's at Westosha Central High School.
And then there was Nolan Kraus, the converted quarterback who weaved and powered for 175 yards on just 15 carries during this windy 41-degree night in Kenosha County.
So who's the choice? Neither. Kraus will tell you so himself.
Instead, the honor goes to Kimyron Bonner, a stocky, bearded junior who accounted for just three yards on two carries, but did so much more than that.
Starting at fullback for the first time in his varsity career because of an injury to Noah Schoff, the 5-foot-10, 227-pound Bonner blasted open holes for Folsom and Kraus much of the game.
"I want to give a shout out to Kimyron Bonner," Kraus said. "He was hitting out there, man. He opened up holes for me so I could cut around. That's what I like to do. You've got to give him a plug."
With Bonner putting on the hits, the Crusaders (4-1) piled up 286 rushing yards on 35 carries — an average of 8.2 yards per attempt. He also started at outside linebacker on a defense that limited St. Catherine's (2-3) to 133 rushing yards on 43 attempts.
"I really don't start on offense and I find it kind of hard, but my running backs ran behind me and my line blocked real good," Bonner said. "So we worked as a team."
Lutheran defeated St. Catherine's for the second straight season, following its 30-22 come-from-behind overtime thriller in a Metro Classic Conference showdown last Sept. 28 at Horlick Field.
That was supposed to be the end of a longtime city rivalry between these two programs after Lutheran was realigned to the smaller Midwest Classic Conference for football prior to this season. But when their two scheduled opponents for Friday night cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Catherine's and Lutheran quickly put together a game and their rivalry was extended another year.
St. Catherine's, which is in a rebuilding season after graduating most of the starters from its 2018 WIAA Division 4 championship team, stayed with Lutheran most of the night.
After Folsom gave Lutheran a 6-0 lead with a 14-yard touchdown run with 2:25 left in the first quarter, St. Catherine's answered. Jameer Barker scored on a 7-yard reverse with 8:26 left in the second quarter to tie the score at 6-6 (the teams only attempted two-point conversions and all four failed).
But that was all St. Catherine's was destined to get against a rugged Lutheran defense.
"Everybody played well on defense," Lutheran coach Scott Smith said.
For St. Catherine's coach Dan Miller, he liked the effort he saw from his team, which included several sophomores who saw ample playing time.
"We learned a lot today," he said. "We kept fighting for four quarters and played 'Angel Strong' football. And that's the message we've always had. The boys, I thought, really got after it in the second half and picked each other up.
"We saw a lot of leaders out there and I'm just real proud of the team in general we have. It's a great group of boys who come to work each day and practice hard."
Perhaps the Angels' most impressive player was senior running back Daniel Sanchez, who rushed for 73 yards on 12 carries in the second half.
"He ran the ball hard," Miller said. "He is a leader and a captain on our team. You get those yards from blocking. In the second half, we cleaned up some things and blocked a lot better in the second half."
Folsom answered Barker's second-quarter touchdown with a 1-yard scoring plunge on the Crusaders' ensuing series. He added a 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
While it remains to be seen when these two rivals will meet again, the game ended up with a classy touch. Instead of the traditional postgame handshakes that have been dropped during the pandemic, players from each team raised their helmets to acknowledge one another.
And then Smith thanked St. Catherine's for joining Lutheran at this alternate site 30 miles southwest of Racine for the unexpected renewal of this city rivalry.
It was a game that wasn't scheduled to be played. But these two rivals came together on short notice to offer the few fans that were permitted to attend a compelling game.
"Circumstances are bad right now and you've got to be prepared for anything," Kraus said. "We played them a bunch of times, so we've seen them and we were ready."
