High school football: Racine Lutheran outlasts St. Catherine's

"Everybody played well on defense," Lutheran coach Scott Smith said.

For St. Catherine's coach Dan Miller, he liked the effort he saw from his team, which included several sophomores who saw ample playing time.

"We learned a lot today," he said. "We kept fighting for four quarters and played 'Angel Strong' football. And that's the message we've always had. The boys, I thought, really got after it in the second half and picked each other up.

"We saw a lot of leaders out there and I'm just real proud of the team in general we have. It's a great group of boys who come to work each day and practice hard."

Perhaps the Angels' most impressive player was senior running back Daniel Sanchez, who rushed for 73 yards on 12 carries in the second half.

"He ran the ball hard," Miller said. "He is a leader and a captain on our team. You get those yards from blocking. In the second half, we cleaned up some things and blocked a lot better in the second half."

Folsom answered Barker's second-quarter touchdown with a 1-yard scoring plunge on the Crusaders' ensuing series. He added a 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.