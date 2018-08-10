RACINE — It started with a quarterback who would be switched to receiver, a safety who would move to quarterback and a running back who rushed for a modest 514 yards the previous season.
It ended with the Racine Lutheran High School football team being the last team standing in what was a vintage season in Racine County. The Crusaders went 10-2 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the WIAA Division 6 playoffs just two years after finishing 1-8.
As for that running back, Tyler Tenner rushed for 1,831 yards — 447 more than anyone else in county.
Tenner is back — he’s only a junior — and so are several other players who were responsible for such a memorable season for the Crusaders. And this time, everything seems so much more settled than last year at this point.
Colton Kraus, who moved in at quarterback starting with the third game last season, is set behind center. Josh Hess, who opened at quarterback before being switched to receiver and running back, is established at those positions. So are Elijah Solis at tight end, Alex Schulz at left tackle and Davis Voss at left guard.
“It’s nice to start building the chemistry with the newer guys in the backfield, whether it’s handoffs or tosses or just throwing short passes,” Kraus said. “It’s nice to get more rhythm with the first team.”
What a team that will be. Hess was a multi-purpose threat, rushing for 583 yards and seven touchdowns and averaging 23.4 yards for his five receptions. James Wilson is also expected to be another receiving option for Kraus. And then there’s Jaylen Houston, who will give the Crusaders a talented running back.
But the centerpiece will be Tenner, whose father, Cory, was a first-team Associated Press All-State running back for Park 20 years ago this season. Tenner, who exceeded 100 yards in 10 games last season, is 5-foot-9 and 200 pounds after being listed at 5-6 and 160 last season.
“He’s bigger and he’s stronger and he’s worked out hard,” Smith said.
If there’s a negative on offense, it’s that three offensive linemen have graduated, including first-team All-Racine County player Bradley Bosak. But Smith believes he has replacements with Tim Nelson at right guard, Sully Stanke at right tackle and Gabe Brandies, a senior who is playing football for the first time since his freshman year, at center.
“We’re not going to be a small team,” said Smith, named the All-Racine County Coach of the Year last season after guiding the Crusaders to successive records of 1-8, 6-4 and 10-2. “And we might be more athletic than we were last year on the line. And that’s a coach’s dream, to have some athletes up front.
“I feel good that we’re going to be able to open some holes and keep people out of the backfield.”
For Kraus, running this offense is like being a kid on Christmas morning. And that brings him to some advice for opposing teams. Go ahead and key on Tenner, but do so at your own risk.
“Sure, we have an amazing back,” said Kraus, who passed for 517 yards and eight touchdowns after replacing Hess. “But we have almost all of our weapons back. We lost our fullback (Thomas Moore), but that’s about it. We have weapons on the outside and we have weapons on the inside. Just be ready for anything — not just the run.”
Smith concedes the offense will be ahead of the defense, but he has five returning starters to build around. Voss returns at defensive tackle, Solis at defensive end, Hess and Wilson at cornerback and Nolan Kraus — Colton’s younger brother — at safety.
Put it all together and this is a team that could be even better than last season.
“I just remember going out there and winning,” Wilson said when asked to reflect on last season. “That was the best part.”
Actually, the best may be yet to come.
