RACINE — Last year at this time, Christian Girolamo didn't think he had the passion for football anymore. So as a junior at Racine Lutheran High School, he decided to leave it all behind.

"I just didn't think I wanted to play anymore," he said.

And now Girolamo is back. And he couldn't be happier.

The senior running back-linebacker rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown on seven carries in helping the Crusaders to a 65-0 Midwest Classic Conference victory over Catholic Central Friday night at Pritchard Park. It was the first MCC game of the season for both teams.

After being held to a six points in a season-opening loss to St. Catherine's Aug. 18, a young Lutheran team is growing up in a hurry. The Crusaders (2-1), who advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs after an 0-2 last year, have outscored their last two opponents 85-10.

"We can do way more than we did last year," Girolamo said. "I think we can make the state championship with this team."

Perhaps that's a stretch given Lutheran's youth. But this team clearly demonstrated that it is improving in a hurry and there were contributions from across the board.

Sophomore quarterback Eli Gasau completed 6 of 7 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns, and also rushed for 46 yards and two TDs. Caiden Lewandowski caught two passes for 114 yards and a touchdown.

Also scoring touchdowns for the Crusaders were Cohen Kraus, Tolan Johnson, Tyler Stauffer and Matthew Hoeft.

Defensively, Kraus, Bryce Austin, Erik Ynnocencio and Johnson each intercepted a pass. Julian Kim had two sacks.

The clock ran continuously in the second half because of the 35-point rule. By the time it was over, Lutheran had piled up 538 yards while holding Catholic Central (0-3) to 72.

Lutheran coach Scott Smith left immediately after the game because he was feeling ill. But offensive coordinator Jeff Kraus — Cohen's father — said the Crusaders have made substantial progress in the last two weeks.

"What's really changed since week one is our physicality," he said. "We were definitely physical in the Martin Luther game (in week two) and tonight, it was important for us to come out the same way and just play a physical football game from the start. And I thought our guys did that."

Meanwhile, it's been a difficult season so far for the Hilltoppers, who reached the Division 7 semifinals as recently as 2015 behind running back Cole Kresken, the All-Racine County Player of the Year that season.

They have only 24 players in their program and 23 were available Friday night. With those low numbers is a dearth of experience and it showed. Quarterback Alex Vogt, who was switched from right guard prior to this season, was intercepted three times. Quintin Graf also was intercepted.

"I take my hat off to Racine Lutheran," said Catholic Central coach Tom Aldrich, who surpassed 200 career victories last season. "They played a great game and they've got a nice ballclub. They might be young, but they've got some really nice athletes and Scott, as he always does, gets the most out of them.

"He and his staff are doing a real nice job. Realistically, the score could have been worse than it was, but they showed great sportsmanship in giving us a chance to work on our game and get better."

That goal will continue for the Hilltoppers.

"The kids are working hard and we're working hard, but we've all got to work harder," Aldrich said. "We've got to find a way to help these kids be more successful. And they've got to figure out things they need to do so they can get better each and every play so they can experience more success and get the confidence that it can happen more frequently."

Jeff Kraus feels Aldrich, the 2009 Associated Press Coach of the Year in Wisconsin after leading Catholic Central to a second straight state championship, is the man to lead this program back.

"They're a little down, but they know what they're doing," he said. "And (Aldrich) is one of the all-time coaches in this area. There's no question."