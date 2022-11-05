High school football: Racine Lutheran has season end at Mayville in WIAA Division 5 playoffs

The Racine Lutheran High School football team went into its WIAA Division 5 third-round playoff game Friday with aspirations of knocking off a giant.

Instead, it was Mayville that ended the Crusaders’ season.

The Cardinals scored 21 points in the first quarter, led 35-0 at halftime and completely stymied Lutheran in a 44-0 victory at Mayville.

The Crusaders finished an injury-marred, but successful, season at 9-4. Mayville (12-0), last year’s Division 5 runner-up, advances to play Prairie du Chien or Brodhead/Juda in a state semifinal next Friday. Prairie du Chien and Brodhead/Juda played Saturday night.

It rained hard for much of the game, but that wasn’t that much of a factor, Crusaders coach Scott Smith said.

“We just got beat physically,” Smith said. “They are a good football team.”

The Cardinals scored their first touchdown on their first offensive series on a 50-yard run up the middle, but that was their only big scoring play. Otherwise, they drove methodically down the field to score.

Mayville’s other first-half touchdowns were from 3, 22, 9 and 10 yards. In the second half, the Cardinals added a 6-yard scoring run in the third quarter and a 20-yard field goal in the fourth.

“They’re the best team we’ve played this year,” Smith said. “Their running back runs hard — we hit him dead on a couple of times and he kept his feet going.”

Smith also said their defense was also solid, especially the linebackers.

“Their linebackers were real good,” Smith said. “They floated to the ball really well. They have a good defense and that’s the reason they shut out teams (two in the playoffs and one during the regular season).”

Lutheran lost one of its primary offensive weapons in the second quarter when senior running back Eric Rossa twisted his ankle. Rossa shouldered most of the Crusaders’ offensive load during the regular season after senior quarterback Eric Ibarra went out with a broken collarbone.

The Crusaders had other injuries to deal with besides Ibarra’s and still were able to make the playoffs and advance to the third round.

“We made it this far while a lot of teams were at home,” Smith said. “I’m so proud of the kids for dealing with what they went through. We had our weight room taken away and had our practice field taken away (as construction continued on a major addition to the high school).

“We had (injury problems) all year and we ran out of bodies, but give them credit — the kids played hard to the end.”

Another positive, Smith said, was having two extra weeks of practice with the younger players as they prepare to eventually be full-time players.

“We’re able to continue the process of building something,” Smith said. “I can’t say enough good things about the kids — they played loose and it came down to team physically better than us tonight.”

No other statistics were available Friday night.