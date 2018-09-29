RACINE — It wasn’t much of a game in terms of competitiveness, but it just might have been a statement.
And that statement is that members of the Racine Lutheran High School football team intend to put the shaky last three weeks behind them and keep their uniforms out of storage for as long as possible.
After losing two of their previous three games — their victory during that stretch came on a forfeit —the Crusaders celebrated their homecoming Saturday afternoon with a 65-8 Metro Classic Conference victory over Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Horlick Field.
Lutheran (5-2, 3-2 MCC) moved to within one victory of qualifying for the WIAA Division 6 playoffs for the third straight season. The Crusaders close out their regular season with games at Whitefish Bay Dominican Oct. 5 and against Catholic Central at Horlick Field Thursday, Oct. 11.
“Losing in the playoffs last year really hurt us,” said running back Jaylen Houston, who rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns on just two carries. “We know how it feels to lose in the playoffs and we’re all together now as brothers.”
Lutheran advanced to the third round of the playoffs last season, which was the deepest any of the nine Racine County teams got. Even after loses of 40-8 to Greendale Martin Luther Sept 7 and 40-28 to St. Catherine’s Sept. 20, junior running back Tyler Tenner is expecting more this season.
“We’re very confident in ourselves,” said Tenner, who rushed for 194 yards and three touchdowns on six carries. “Honestly, I knew we had a shot last year. This year, I know we can win it for sure.
“If we work hard, focus on the sport and stay good in the classroom, I feel we can do this thing.”
Lutheran overmatched Thomas More (0-7, 0-5 MCC) from the start with touchdowns that ranged from 18 to 68 yards. The bottom line is the Crusaders were too fast, strong and big for the Cavaliers.
In the first quarter, Lutheran’s touchdowns came on a 56-yard yard by Tenner, a 36-yard punt return by James Wilson, a 56-yard run by Houston and a 38-yard interception return by Colton Kraus.
It was more of the same in the second quarter. After Lutheran scored on a safety, the Crusaders’ touchdowns came on an 18-yard interception return by Colton Kraus and runs of 39 yards by Tenner, 43 yards by Houston, 33 yards by Nolan Kraus and 68 yards by Tenner.
Lutheran coach Scott Smith played his reserves the entire second half, but Saint Thomas More was still held scoreless until the fourth quarter.
The Crusaders finished with 282 yards and held Saint Thomas More to 94.
“We worked on plays we want to put in for the state playoffs,” Smith said. “It’s the big picture we’re looking at. Hopefully, we’ll run the table here and a have a halfway decent seed and some different coverages on defense and a couple different things on offense we’re trying to work in.
“It’s hard to do it in practice, so we like to work on some stuff during the game and that’s what we did today. We scripted our first 10 plays and went from there.
“It’s just about learning and getting better.”
