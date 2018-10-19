On a play that casual fans consider a foregone conclusion, the Racine Lutheran High School football team refused to concede.
Nolan Kraus raced around the edge to block an extra point attempt that would have tied the score late in the fourth quarter, and the Crusaders edged Pecatonica/Argyle 20-19 on Friday in a WIAA Division 6 first-round playoff game at Kenosha.
“I tell the guys all the time, these extra points can make the difference between winning and losing,” said coach Scott Smith, whose Lutheran team also blocked an earlier point-after try. “Tonight, that’s what happened.”
Halfway through, the sixth-seeded Vikings sat in the driver’s seat with a 13-0 lead on two first-half scoring runs by quarterback Colton Schraepfer. Though seeded lower in the bracket than No. 3 Lutheran, Pecatonica/Argyle ranked ninth statewide among small schools in the final Associated Press poll.
The tide began to turn in the third quarter, when Tyler Tenner took a punt back 70 yards for a score. The Crusaders (8-2) nosed in front 14-13, thanks to Colton Kraus’s 33-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Tenner.
The Vikings bottled up the Lutheran running game for much of the night, keeping their defense near the line of scrimmage in windy conditions that Smith deemed challenging to pass. But Tenner picked up 74 of his 90 rushing yards on a late scoring play that, despite a blocked extra point, extended the Crusaders’ lead to 20-13.
“We came out and played a lot more physical in the second half,” Smith said. “I think that took its toll on them.”
Smith praised the play of his entire defense, which shifted from its usual 4-3 alignment to a 3-4 for the game. David Voss and Tim Nelson played unselfishly, Smith said, by occupying blockers to help neutralize the opponent’s inside veer.
The Crusaders next will head to southwestern Wisconsin for their second-round game. No. 2 seed Mineral Point blasted seventh-seeded Ozaukee 55-28.
WATERFORD 45, MILW. RONALD REAGAN 12: All four of Tanner Keller’s carries went for lengthy scores, propelling the Wolverines to a decisive victory in a Division 2 first-round playoff game at Waterford.
Racine County’s leading rusher took his first run 85 yards to the end zone on a speed sweep. Keller efficiently totaled 247 yards for the Wolverines (9-1), while running mate Dominic Miller netted 105 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
“Once Tanner and Dominic get to the hole and in space, they’re hard to catch,” said Adam Bakken, coach of No. 2 seed Waterford.
Mike Durand closed out the Waterford scoring with a season-long 35-yard field goal. Josh Szeklinski caught three passes for 66 yards.
No. 7 seed Reagan (6-4) threw only four passes in the game. Bakken said that left much of the defensive work to sophomore defensive linemen Gavin Roanhouse and Trevor Hancock.
The Wolverines will remain at home for the second round. They next face sixth-seeded Waukesha West, which upset No. 3 Wilmot 41-26 on Friday.
ST. CATHERINE’S 56, MILW. OBAMA SCTE 6: The Angels powered past the Milwaukee technical school a Division 4 first-round playoff game at Kenosha Bradford.
“We wanted to get started off the right way and we really got into a groove early,” said St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller.
The Angels (10-0) put up 26 points in the first half while allowing one lone touchdown on a fumble recovery return.
The Angels tacked on 30 more points in the second half. Senior Da’Shaun Brown jump-started on the second half by taking the kickoff for a touchdown.
Brown had three touchdowns in the game, including a scoring pass to Azarien Stephens.
“Brown played really well today as he was not only throwing the ball well but also running well,” Miller said.
St. Catherine’s advances to play Sheboygan Falls at 7 p.m. next Friday. Sheboygan Falls defeated St. Francis 27-0 in the first round.
BROOKFIELD EAST 24, BURLINGTON 0: The Demons’ offense was held in check by the Spartans in a Division 2 first-round loss at Brookfield East.
“We knew it was going to be a tough team to put up points on, but our defense played really well and kept us in the game,” said Burlington coach Steve Tenhagen. “Unfortunately, they were able to shut down our running and we just couldn’t get the offense going.”
The Demons were doomed by four turnovers, two fumbles and two interceptions. Burlington gained 76 yards on 25 carries, and allowed the Spartans 265 yards on 38 carries.
Burlington hung in during the first half. In the first quarter, the Demons’ first fumble led to a 90-yard touchdown run by East. That 7-0 score stood until halftime.
In the third quarter, Brookfield East scored on a 63-yard run and a 36-yard field goal to take a 17-0 lead into the final quarter. A 67-yard run in the fourth quarter by the Spartans sealed the victory.
The Demons (7-3) were led on offense by quarterback Dalton Damon, who completed 18 of 38 passes for 194 yards. Running back Zach Wallace finished with 32 yards on 11 carries. Wide receiver Lucas Zasada caught six passes for 90 yards.
“We’re pleased with how the season went and with moving the program forward this year,” Tenhagen said. “We had a solid season and we believe the future looks bright.”
