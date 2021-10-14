High school football: Racine Lutheran closes out regular season with big victory

Just in time for the playoffs, members of the Racine Lutheran High School football team rinsed a sour taste out of their mouths.
Coming off a crushing 28-7 loss to Kenosha St. Joseph Oct. 8 that cost them the Midwest Classic Conference championship, the Crusaders responded with a 49-6 nonconference victory over Kingdom Prep Thursday night at Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee.
Kingdom Prep, an independent program, was a replacement opponent for HOPE Christian, which forfeited its season.
Lutheran (7-2) dominated defensively, limiting Kingdom Prep (4-5) to 117 yards. With linebackers Isaiah Folsom and Kimyron Bonner leading the way, Prep was held to just 10 yards on 17 attempts, completed 7 of 22 passes for 107 yards and had three turnovers.
"Our line got off the ball much better this week," Lutheran coach Scott Smith said. "We pushed their defensive line back. I thought our defense had one of our better games. We tackled well in space and I think we got after the quarterback. They've got some athletes on that team."
Meanwhile, Eric Ibarra carried Lutheran's offense. The junior wide receiver was pressed into service at quarterback because Camdin Jansen was sick, and completed 9 of 11 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown.
Ibarra also rushed for touchdowns of 10 and 9 yards and returned a kickoff 85 yards for another score in the fourth quarter.
"He made some nice choices on his throws," Smith said. "His checkdowns were very good, he didn't force it anywhere and he had two rushing touchdowns.
"He gives us a different dimension being able to scramble a little bit better. He played well for just getting thrown in there and not practicing a lot (at quarterback)."
Folsom and Bonner doubled as forces at running back. Folsom rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries whole Bonner added 37 yards and two TDs on six carries.
Also scoring for the Crusaders was Eric Rossa on an 18-yard pass from Ibarra. Rossa had two catches for 72 yards and Gavin Zawicki has three receptions for 47 yards.
"I feel pretty good," Smith said. "We had no injuries tonight and I think our team is coming together."