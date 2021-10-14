High school football: Racine Lutheran closes out regular season with big victory

Just in time for the playoffs, members of the Racine Lutheran High School football team rinsed a sour taste out of their mouths.

Coming off a crushing 28-7 loss to Kenosha St. Joseph Oct. 8 that cost them the Midwest Classic Conference championship, the Crusaders responded with a 49-6 nonconference victory over Kingdom Prep Thursday night at Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee.

Kingdom Prep, an independent program, was a replacement opponent for HOPE Christian, which forfeited its season.

Lutheran (7-2) dominated defensively, limiting Kingdom Prep (4-5) to 117 yards. With linebackers Isaiah Folsom and Kimyron Bonner leading the way, Prep was held to just 10 yards on 17 attempts, completed 7 of 22 passes for 107 yards and had three turnovers.

"Our line got off the ball much better this week," Lutheran coach Scott Smith said. "We pushed their defensive line back. I thought our defense had one of our better games. We tackled well in space and I think we got after the quarterback. They've got some athletes on that team."

Meanwhile, Eric Ibarra carried Lutheran's offense. The junior wide receiver was pressed into service at quarterback because Camdin Jansen was sick, and completed 9 of 11 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown.