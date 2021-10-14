High school football: Racine Lutheran, Catholic Central close out regular season with victories

“I’m happy for the kids. I thought we played a pretty good football game tonight. We did some things well, we did some things we need to work on, but overall, I thought it was a real productive game for our kids.”

Evan Krien, filling in for the injured Max Robson at quarterback, was among the most productive.

Operating behind the offensive line of center Mitchell Dietzel, guards Gavin Fowler and Murphy O’Brien and tackles Christian Pedone and Ayden Muellenbach, Krien completed 5 of 6 passes for 138 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 36 yards on three carries.

Calahan Miles caught four passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

“He had a real nice game,” Aldrich said of Krien. “He had a couple of real nice long throws and Cal Miles was on the receiving end of those. I thought both of those guys had real nice games.”

The rushing attack was just as effective. Sophomore Alex Vogt rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Henry Amborn added 85 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.

“I thought our offensive line is starting to get the concepts of knowing who they’re supposed to block with the different defenses,” Aldrich said. “And defensively, I just thought we were real sound solid.