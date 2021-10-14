High school football: Racine Lutheran, Catholic Central close out regular season with victories

Just in time for the playoffs, members of the Racine Lutheran High School football team rinsed a sour taste out of their mouths.
Coming off a crushing 28-7 loss to Kenosha St. Joseph Oct. 8 that cost them the Midwest Classic Conference championship, the Crusaders responded with a 49-6 nonconference victory over Kingdom Prep Thursday night in Milwaukee.
Kingdom Prep, an independent program, was a replacement opponent for HOPE Christian, which forfeited its season.
Lutheran (7-2) dominated defensively, limiting Kingdom Prep (4-5) to 117 yards. With linebackers Isaiah Folsom and Kimyron Bonner leading the way, Prep was held to just 10 yards on 17 attempts, completed 7 of 22 passes for 107 yards and had three turnovers.
“Our line got off the ball much better this week,” Lutheran coach Scott Smith said. “Wey pushed their defensive line back. I thought our defense had one of our better games. We tackled well in space and I think we got after the quarterback. They’ve got some athletes on that team.”
Meanwhile, Eric Ibarra carried Lutheran’s offense. The junior wide receiver was pressed into service at quarterback because Camdin Jansen was sick and completed 9 of 11 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown.
Ibarra also rushed for touchdowns of 10 and 9 yards and returned a kickoff 85 yards for another score in the fourth quarter.
“He made some nice choices on his throws,” Smith said. “His checkdowns were very good, he didn’t force it anywhere and he had two rushing touchdowns.
“He gives us a different dimension being able to scramble a little bit better. He played well for just getting thrown in there and not practicing a lot (at quarterback).”
Folsom and Bonner doubled as forces at running back. Folsom rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries whole Bonner added 37 yards and two TDs on six carries.
Also scoring for the Crusaders was Eric Rossa on an 18-yard pass from Ibarra. Rossa had two catches for 72 yards and Gavin Zawicki has three receptions for 47 yards.
“I feel pretty good,” Smith said. “We had no injuries tonight and I think our team is coming together.”
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 63, DOMINICAN 15: The Hilltoppers clinched a playoff berth with this dominating Midwest Classic Conference victory over the Knights at Whitefish Bay.
Catholic Central (6-3, 4-3 MCC) had to win this game to advance to the playoffs. Dominican finished 0-9 and 0-7 in the MCC.
“You’re always grateful when things work out after the kids have been working hard,” Catholic Central. “This was one of our goals and when you’re able to accomplish it, it’s a good feeling for everybody.
“I’m happy for the kids. I thought we played a pretty good football game tonight. We did some things well, we did some things we need to work on, but overall, I thought it was a real productive game for our kids.”
Evan Krien, filling in for the injured Max Robson at quarterback, was among the most productive.
Operating behind the offensive line of center Mitchell Dietzel, guards Gavin Fowler and Murphy O’Brien and tackles Christian Pedone and Ayden Muellenbach, Krien completed 5 of 6 passes for 138 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 36 yards on three carries.
Calahan Miles caught four passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns.
“He had a real nice game,” Aldrich said of Krien. “He had a couple of real nice long throws and Cal Miles was on the receiving end of those. I thought both of those guys had real nice games.”
The rushing attack was just as effective. Sophomore Alex Vogt rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Henry Amborn added 85 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.
“I thought our offensive line is starting to get the concepts of knowing who they’re supposed to block with the different defenses,” Aldrich said. “And defensively, I just thought we were real sound solid.
“They like to throw the ball around and they’ve got a nice athlete at quarterback, so it was just a sound game for us.”