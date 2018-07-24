The South large school and small school teams, both of which had Racine County senior players and coaches on their rosters, won their respective games Saturday at the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Games at Titan Stadium on the campus of UW-Oshkosh.
In the large schools game, the South led 19-7 at halftime and went on to win 27-7. Park defensive lineman Tre Williams had a solid game for the South, making four solo tackles and assisting on six others. Also on the South roster were Horlick running back Joe Garcia and Waterford linebacker Danny Noll. Burlington head coach Steve Tenhagen was one of the assistant coaches.
In the small schools game, in which St. Catherine’s head coach Dan Miller was an assistant coach, the South rallied from a 15-0 deficit to win 22-21. The North led 21-12 in the third quarter, then the South scored early in the fourth to get within 21-19.
In the final minute of the game, the South drove into North territory and Victor Ponterio of Melrose-Mindoro kicked a 40-yard field goal with 17 seconds left for the victory. Offensive linemen Dakota Dexter of Racine Lutheran and Austin Tuttle of St. Catherine’s were members of the South team.
The All-Star games are an annual fundraiser for Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin and this year’s players and coaches raised more than $487,000.
