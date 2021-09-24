High school football: QB Perugini has career game for St. Catherine's

The St. Catherine’s High School football team has had its share of great running backs and running quarterbacks over the years, but John Perugini may have the Angels retooling their offensive game plan.

The junior quarterback likely had the game of his football life Friday night, throwing for 296 yards, including a 75-yarder to Davion Thomas-Kumpula, in St. Catherine’s 26-0 victory over Brown Deer in a Metro Classic Conference game on homecoming at Horlick Field.

Perugini’s total, his high school best, surpassed the 221 yards he had last week for the Angels (3-3, 3-1 MCC) in their 60-27 victory over Shoreland Lutheran. Against the Falcons (0-6, 0-4), he went 10 for 19 with one interception and the long touchdown that resulted in the Angels’ final points of the game.

To Brown Deer's credit, St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller said, the Falcons came in and made things tough for the Angels, stacking the box in an attempt to slow down running back DJ Miller, who entered the game with 745 yards rushing, including 212 against Shoreland last week.