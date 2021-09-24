High school football: QB Perugini has career game for St. Catherine's

The St. Catherine’s High School football team has had its share of great running backs and running quarterbacks over the years, but John Perugini may have the Angels retooling their offensive game plan.
The junior quarterback likely had the game of his football life Friday night, throwing for 296 yards, including a 75-yarder to Davion Thomas-Kumpula, in St. Catherine’s 26-0 victory over Brown Deer in a Metro Classic Conference game on homecoming at Horlick Field.
Perugini’s total, his high school best, surpassed the 221 yards he had last week for the Angels (3-3, 3-1 MCC) in their 60-27 victory over Shoreland Lutheran. Against the Falcons (0-6, 0-4), he went 10 for 19 with one interception and the long touchdown that resulted in the Angels’ final points of the game.
To Brown Deer's credit, St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller said, the Falcons came in and made things tough for the Angels, stacking the box in an attempt to slow down running back DJ Miller, who entered the game with 745 yards rushing, including 212 against Shoreland last week.
“They made it difficult for us to create running lanes,” Dan Miller said. “(Offensive coordinator Scott) McAuliffe called a great game and let Johnny air it out. Our receivers played well last week and we need to show opponents if they stack the box, we’re going to throw the ball.”
The game was scoreless at halftime, even though St. Catherine’s drove deep into Brown Deer territory more than once. The Angels had two red-zone possessions, but penalties (10 in the game for 128 yards) and some sloppy play kept them out of the end zone.
“We really shot ourselves in the foot early and it was a credit to how hard Brown Deer was fighting,” coach Miller said. “They gave us fits up front.
“(At halftime), we just told the boys ‘this is homecoming, how do you want to finish this?’ They responded and we had a great drive right off the bat and set the tone for the rest of the game.”
Thomas-Kumpula, a junior, had a huge night, catching eight passes for 222 yards, and junior Jakari Oliver had two catches for 74 yards.
Miller finished with 169 yards on 27 carries and scored two touchdowns on short runs. Perugini also ran for a 5-yard score.
“We were wearing them down,” coach Miller said. “We would pound, then go deep, pound, then go deep. We were getting after them.”
The Angels’ defense held the Falcons to 117 total yards.