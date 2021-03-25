High school football: Pritchard Park field not ready; Horlick-Park game moved to Kenosha

There are three remaining games involving Racine teams scheduled for Pritchard Park after Friday: Park is scheduled to host Menasha on April 1 and Milwaukee Pius Xi on April 9.

Also, Case is scheduled to host Green Bay Notre Dame at Pritchard on March 31.

Horlick’s only scheduled appearance at Pritchard Park was Friday night. The team’s only scheduled home game during the five-game regular season is April 9, when it hosts Case at Horlick Field.

Horlick Field, which will serve as Horlick’s home venue, was refurbished last year with an artificial playing surface. That facility has yet to be used after its renovation and its status for the April 9 game is not yet determined.

Joe Wendt, Horlick’s athletic director, doesn’t envision a major issue.

“Obviously, we learned through COVID that we have to be flexible and we have to work with a lot of different stakeholders,” Wendt said. “There were just a lot of moving parts and we just weren’t ready to participate.

“They had some work to do at both fields to make sure they were game ready. With us just being able to open on Monday with the Safer Racine order, it just put us at the 11th hour with a lot of things.