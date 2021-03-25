High school football: Pritchard Park field not ready; Horlick-Park game moved to Kenosha

The much anticipated opening of the new football field at Pritchard Park has been put on hold for at least another week.
On Wednesday night — 48 hours before the Park and Horlick high school football teams were scheduled to open their spring season at the new facility — it was announced that the Prichard Park field will not be available Friday night.
Park and Horlick will instead travel to Kenosha on Friday to open their season with a 7 p.m. Woodland-Red Conference game at Bradford.
Mark Schaff, Communications & Media Relations Director for Racine County, which oversees the facility, explained the decision in an email on Thursday afternoon to The Journal Times:
“After the city’s COVID restrictions were loosened on Monday, we have been in close communication with RUSD (Racine Unified School District) about hosting games at Pritchard Park. But having a game there this week was never finalized.
“Pritchard is different than other facilities in that it’s brand new and has never been used. So after the wear and tear of a Wisconsin winter (we had a 17-inch snowstorm as recently as last month) we needed to take extra time with clean-up and maintenance to ensure it can adequately host a sporting event.
“We are working hard to host games at Pritchard Park this spring, and hope to have more soon on the timing of the first game.”
There are three remaining games involving Racine teams scheduled for Pritchard Park after Friday: Park is scheduled to host Menasha on April 1 and Milwaukee Pius Xi on April 9.
Also, Case is scheduled to host Green Bay Notre Dame at Pritchard on March 31.
Horlick’s only scheduled appearance at Pritchard Park was Friday night. The team’s only scheduled home game during the five-game regular season is April 9, when it hosts Case at Horlick Field.
Horlick Field, which will serve as Horlick’s home venue, was refurbished last year with an artificial playing surface. That facility has yet to be used after its renovation and its status for the April 9 game is not yet determined.
Joe Wendt, Horlick’s athletic director, doesn’t envision a major issue.
“Obviously, we learned through COVID that we have to be flexible and we have to work with a lot of different stakeholders,” Wendt said. “There were just a lot of moving parts and we just weren’t ready to participate.
“They had some work to do at both fields to make sure they were game ready. With us just being able to open on Monday with the Safer Racine order, it just put us at the 11th hour with a lot of things.
“Much like we did with basketball, we have a very strong partnership with Kenosha and they have been running events. With it being early spring, a lot of our grass facilities are still not grown. So it was just a decision that we take what’s available and do what’s best for our student athletes.”
To say the least, county athletes are looking forward to playing their home games on artificial turf. In recent years, St. Catherine’s and Racine Lutheran have played their postseason games on the artificial turf at Union Grove, Kenosha Bradford and Kenosha Indian Trail high schools to avoid muddy field conditions.
The county dedicated $3 million to the Pritchard facility and Racine Unified School District committed another $3.5 million.
The facility also received a $250,000 grant from the NFL Foundation through the Green Bay Packers to install the turf.
Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy attended the facility’s groundbreaking in October 2019 and talked about the importance of football in communities like Racine.
“A lot of youth programs really have trouble finding good fields to play on,” Murphy said. “There’s so many benefits to the artificial surface field. Needless to say, we live in Wisconsin, the good weather is a relatively short season so you’ll be amazed you’ll be able to use this year-round.”
Besides the field, the facility has a 2,000 capacity, top loading bleacher system, a raised plaza, ticket stands, concessions, a press box, scoreboard and lighting.
“It’s going to be real nice to be there,” Case offensive tackle Austin Carrillo said of the new artificial turf fields.
None of the three Racine Unified high school football teams, who usually play in the Southeast Conference, competed in the fall. Instead, they opted to switch their seasons to spring.
The state’s alternate football season includes a seven-week, regular-season schedule of games. Practices started earlier this month and the first games cane be played this week.
In the state, 127 programs have declared to play in the alternate football season this spring, including 14 in eight-player teams.