When the high school football season opens Thursday night, seven of the nine Racine County teams appear to be set at quarterback. But it remains a work-in-progress for Steve Tenhagen and Craig McClelland, each of whom have developed an All-Racine County Player of the Year at quarterback during their respective tenures.
Junior Dalton Damon will be given first crack to replace graduated two-year starter Nick Klug at Burlington when the Demons open their season Friday night at South Milwaukee. But Tenhagen adds that sophomore Peyton O’Laughlin is also very much in the Demons’ plans.
“Both of them played well (in the scrimmage), so it was a tough decision,” said Tenhagen, who coached 2014 All-County Player of the Year Brad Burling. “Our plan is to give them both an opportunity to take some snaps and go from there.
“They both did things well in the pass game. Dalton has a little more top-end speed in the run game. But they both threw it well. There’s no clear-cut choice, but we feel Dalton earned the right as a junior to get the start.”
McClelland, the Racine Raiders’ former record-setting quarterback who developed 2016 All-County Player of the Year Matt Nelson, also is going to see how things play out when the Broncos open Thursday night at Greenfield.
He’s going to start out with senior Luke Hansel, a first-team All-County pitcher last spring who is playing football for the first time since his freshman season. But Nash Wolf, a sophomore, also will be given a chance.
“Luke Hansel is going to get the start, but Nash will play,” McClelland said. “Nash got hurt the first week (of practice), so Luke has been taking the majority of the reps. I just need to see what Nash has. He’s got to get some in-game reps and we have to be able to see where he is and if he can make the right reads at the varsity level.”
There was one other unsettled situation at quarterback involving a county team going into last Friday’s scrimmages, but Case coach Bryan Shredl has reached a decision. He is going with sophomore Ben Brawner and will move the other candidate, Colton Coca, to tight end.
“It just turned out that Colton Coca was a better blocker and a better receiver out on the edge for us,” Shredl said. “Ben is very, very good at quarterback. His body of work is there. He’s been playing football his whole life. Colton is right there, too. It became a very close decision at the end.”
The other six teams appear set at quarterback. Returning senior starters are Da’Shaun Brown at St. Catherine’s, Colton Kraus at Racine Lutheran and Joe Schauer at Waterford.
Nate Ramsey, also a senior, will take over Horlick’s high-powered offense after starting at safety as a junior. And senior Todd Suchomel becomes a first-time starting quarterback for Catholic Central.
Joining Brawner as a sophomore starter is Trey Kelley at Park.
Nine questions for 2018
Here are questions that will be answered this season:
1. Will a deep, experienced St. Catherine’s team led by heavily-recruited quarterback Da’Shaun Brown win the first state football championship in the history of St. Catherine’s illustrious sports program? And what will Brown’s choice be as far as the major programs which are recruiting him?
2. Will Union Grove, which has slightly lower numbers than last season, embrace the underdog role coach Craig McClelland is pushing and rebound from a 3-6 season? The Broncos have been up and down the last three seasons, advancing to the second round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs in 2015, but going 8-11 the last two years.
3. Can Tom Aldrich, the only Racine County coach ever to be named the Associated Press Coach of the Year in Wisconsin — that was in 2009 — revive his struggling program? Aldrich has taken the Hilltoppers to Camp Randall Stadium four times for state championship games. But the Hlltoppers are 1-17 the last two seasons.
4. Does Horlick have the athletes to keep its program rolling after a 10-1 season? Running back Joe Garcia and defensive back Derrick Seay, both All-State players last season, are among the numerous standouts who have graduated.
5. Can Case, which has statistically improved in each of Bryan Shredl’s three seasons as coach, finish with its first winning season since 1993 and earn its first playoff berth since 1997? The Eagles are looking for their first playoff victory 51 years after they fielded their first varsity team.
6. Will Tyler Tenner, who led Racine County players in rushing by more than 400 yards last season, adjust to a rebuilt offensive line and lead Racine Lutheran to another deep run in the playoffs? The Crusaders advanced to the third round of the Division 6 playoffs last season and were the last county team playing last season.
7. Will Waterford coach Adam Bakken accomplish his goal of being more competitive against the top-tier teams on the Wolverines’ schedule? Waterford went 8-3 last season, but were outscored 133-35 in losses to Franklin, Lake Geneva Badger and Monona Grove.
8. Will 31-year-old Danny Hernandez, the only new county coach this season, connect with his players and start a new era at Park? The Panthers have one of the most celebrated histories of any high school football program in this state’s history. But they have lost 51 of their 55 games during the last six seasons.
9. Will offensive-minded Steve Tenhagen create another potent offense at Burlington and will the Demons build on their resurgence starting the second half of last season.
