The second and final week of nonconference games in high school football wind up this week and there are three intriguing matchups involving Racine County teams.
It starts Thursday when Burlington hosts Horlick at Don Dalton Stadium. On Friday, Park plays Racine Lutheran at Hammes Field and Union Grove hosts St. Catherine’s on its artificial turf field.
Two of the three games involving these teams were competitive matchups last season. All three easily could be with the rematches this weekend.
Burlington and Horlick have become one of the best rivalries in the county. The two schools were members of the Southeast Conference from 1997-2008 and started a nonconference rivalry in 2011.
How competitive has that rivalry been? Burlington won 21-13 in 2011, 20-13 in ‘12, 9-7 in ‘14 and 39-24 in ‘15. Horlick won 28-12 in 2017 and 14-7 last year.
Expect more of the same in terms of tight outcomes Thursday. Horlick is establishing a new identity after graduating several players — including All-State selections Joe Garcia and Derrick Seay — while Burlington has been on a roll since midway through last season.
Burlington has won five of its last six since last season, with its only loss being in overtime to Waterford in the playoffs. The Demons feature one of the elite receivers in the area with the 6-foot-2 Nick Webley.
Webley was off to a rousing start in the Demons’ season-opening 42-13 victory over South Milwaukee, catching two 25-yard touchdown passes.
“He’s a guy where we have to know where he’s at all the time and make sure we don’t lose him in some of their play-action stuff,” said Horlick coach Brian Fletcher, who is starting an entirely new secondary this season. “Our coverage and our ability to stop the run with our front seven will be huge.”
Burlington will have to be concerned with a Horlick running attack that has been overwhelming the last few seasons. While Garcia and George Sims have graduated, Stephon Chapman, Jager Clark and Jaydin McNeal are proven threats.
All three double at linebacker and Chapman has been a force since his freshman season.
“He’s definitely an explosive, physical, dynamic football player that can play both aspects of the game,” Burlington coach Steve Tenhagen said. “He can cover the field and I knew the kid was going to be special his freshman year.”
St. Catherine’s and Union Grove played each other annually in the old Lakeshore Conference from 1997-2007. The two programs resumed their rivalry last season and it was a classic, with St. Catherine’s winning 36-27 in a game that produced 867 total yards of offense.
St. Catherine’s will be led by quarterback Da’Shaun Brown and running back Isaiah Dodd, who combined to pass and run for 297 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-0 victory over Cudahy last week.
“They’re fast on the edge and they’re big up front,” Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said. “It’s going to be one of these games where, if we’re in it in the second half, we’ll count that as a win for us. I really don’t know how we’re going to match up with them inside or outside.”
St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller returns to compliment, saying he has been impressed by what’s seen on film. Senior Luke Hansel, a standout pitcher for Union Grove who is playing football for the first time since his freshman season, especially caught Miller’s eye.
Hansel rushed for 68 yards and two touchdowns in the Broncos’ 18-12 victory over Greenfield last Thursday.
“I thought their quarterback played really well in his first time back,” Miller said. “He showed great command of their offense and a lot of poise. And I thought their running backs were very physical.”
The fleet Brown having the chance to play on artificial turf could be a crucial factor.
“He cuts sharper (on artificial turf),” Miller said. “When you’re very explosive, you can push off and become more explosive on each step.”
And then there’s the showdown between Racine Lutheran and Park, programs that met for the first time last season. Tyler Tenner rushed for 285 yards and three touchdowns to lead Lutheran to a 30-6 victory last season.
But Park is coming off a 48-14 victory over Milwaukee Pius XI and appears improved behind sophomore quarterback Trey Kelley. Also, junior defensive end Raishein Thomas could be a major-college prospect.
“He looks like he comes hard,” Lutheran coach Scott Smith said. “He’s a monster. We’ve got to make sure that we block him, but there are other guys who can play on that team that get to the ball. It will be a good test for us.”
This week’s honors
Team: Eight of the nine Racine County teams won their openers, but the choice this week is clear: Catholic Central.
The Hilltoppers, who did not have a losing record from 1997-2015, were forced to forfeit their last three games last season because of low numbers. But a team that went 1-17 the previous two seasons rebounded to defeat University School of Milwaukee 15-11.
Linebacker Cade Dirksmeyer led the way with 10½ tackles while defensive end Chaz Miles had three tackles, three assists and three tackles for loss, one of which went for a safety.
Offense: Park sophomore quarterback Trey Kelley had a spectacular debut in a 48-14 victory over Milwaukee Pius XI. He completed four of six passes for 89 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 77 yards and two touchdowns on six carries.
“It was an easy decision (to start Kelley) just because of the maturity he showed as a sophomore,” Park coach Danny Hernandez said. “He shows he wants to grow and he’s very groomable at that position.”
Defense: Union Grove was leading 18-12, but Greenfield was driving last in the game. But then cornerback Carson LaPointe intercepted O’Marrion Bartlett and the Broncos held on for the victory.
“They were driving — they had a couple of first downs — and that definitely helped us seal the game,” Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said. “So it was pretty big.”
LaPointe also had a tackle and two assists in the game.
Special teams: Junior Cora Anderson kept up her excellence, converting all six of her extra-point attempts in Burlington’s 42-13 victory over South Milwaukee. But that doesn’t tell the whole story.
“Five of the six PATs that she made, either the snap was on the ground or our holder bobbled it,” Burlington coach Steve Tenhagen said. “She still made all six, so she’s definitely talented.
As a sophomore last season, Anderson converted 27 of 28 extra-point kicks and also made a 30-yard field goal.
