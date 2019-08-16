WATERFORD — Here is an overview of what Tanner Keller accomplished as a junior running back for the Waterford High School football team last season:
- He was the Offensive Player of the Year in the Southern Lakes Conference and honorable mention Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-State.
- He rushed for 1,725 yards and 20 touchdowns on just 164 carries.
- He rushed for 360 yards and four touchdowns in two playoff games, giving him 1,086 yards and 15 TDs in five career postseason appearances at Waterford.
But here’s something to think about: There’s a reasonable argument to be made whether Keller is even the best running back on Waterford’s roster.
There’s no arguing Keller’s production. But Waterford coach Adam Bakken believes Dominic Miller, who lines up with Keller in the backfield, has unlimited potential, just as Keller does.
“Tanner had more accolades last year and you could make the same argument for Dominic,” Bakken said. “Tanner just got more carries based on the position he played. I still don’t know who’s better, which is a great problem to have.
“One game, one guy could look like our best player. The next game, it could be the other player. They complement each other very well and we know they’re going to be the focus of our offense. Everyone we play knows that.
“As a coaching staff, we’ve got to kind of share the wealth between the two of them a little better so you can’t key on one. You’ve got to know where both of them are.”
Keller raised his profile all the more last season with his outstanding performance. But Miller left a lasting impression after rushing for 1,010 yards and 19 touchdowns on only 96 carries. He averaged 10.5 yards per attempt, virtually the same as Keller.
“We both have things that are good about us that people can’t keep up with,” Miller said. “If he does something good, I’ll try to counter off that. It works really well. We both like to compete and we compete with each other.”
Still, even Waterford is going to have its challenges despite having those two backs.
The first is having to replace graduated quarterback Joe Schauer, a two-year starter who was not intercepted in 113 pass attempts last season. Filling in for him is junior Logan Martinson.
“He throws a great deep ball,” Bakken said. “This is my ninth year here and he might have the best arm of any quarterback we’ve had since we’ve been here.”
Said Miller of Martinson: “In the spring, I wasn’t too sure about him, but he’s really improved a lot more than I thought he would ever improve. I think he’s going to be extremely good and we’re been throwing the ball a lot more (in practice), so that must mean something, too. I think he’ll be a real good addition to the team.”
The second big question is an offensive line which has traditionally been a team strength under Bakken. Right guard Trevor Pye, a first-team All-County player as a junior last season, is back, but every other starter has graduated.
“Trevor had a great year,” Bakken said. “He’s dealing with a little bit of an injury right now and we’re not going to rush him back because we need him throughout our conference season.
“Some of the other guys around him — Gavin Morawetz, Brett Deschler, Ian Schaal, A.J. Newbury — they have nice size, they’re physical kids, but there’s just not a ton of depth. We’ve got a handful of guys who, if I had to, I would feel very comfortable putting them into a varsity game.”
The bottom line is if Martinson steps up as a passer and that offensive line comes together, Waterford is going to be almost impossible to stop with Keller and Miller sharing the carries.
But that’s nothing new for this program. In Bakken’s eight seasons at Waterford, his teams have gone 69-21 and have won outright or shared the SLC championship six times.
The Wolverines were at their best last season, claiming their first outright conference championship since 2012 and winning nine straight games after a season-opening loss to state power Franklin.
Waterford’s season came to an agonizing end when it lost to Waukesha West 31-28 in a second-round Division 2 playoff game. Just three years earlier, Waukesha West defeated Waterford 60-0 in a third-round game.
Several players who saw extensive playing time on defense return, including Morawetz, Trevor Hancock and Adam Webb on the line, Miller, Jacob Lilla and Weston Pittelkow at linebacker and Jacob Kempken and Nick Goldammer in the secondary.
“I think we have a lot of people who haven’t been starting, but have been watching and learning,” Miller said of the defense. “I think we’re really starting to know what we’re doing and we’re going to be really good on defense.”
All of this is not good news for the Waterford’s opponents.
“It all starts with the offensive line and our defense making the stops,” Keller said. “But our team has been bonding really well and it’s just a great atmosphere. I’m pretty confident about this year.”
