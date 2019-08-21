RACINE — It was drama of the highest order.
The St. Catherine’s High School football team, frustrated in the red zone several times, was running out of time during the WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium last November.
And then came one of the most heart-stopping climaxes in the history of Racine County high school sports. Da’Shaun Brown ran for a 3-yard touchdown with 12 seconds left to pull the Angels to within 7-6 of St. Croix Central. Brown followed by running for the two-point conversion after a timeout to secure the victory.
It was the first state football championship in the storied sports history of St. Catherine’s. The Angels also joined Park (1988, 2005) and Catholic Central (2008, ‘09) as the only Racine County football teams to win WIAA state titles.
And now they’re coming back for seconds.
It seems improbable given the Angels have graduated most of their starters, including Brown, a first-team Associated Press All-State quarterback as a senior who is now a red-shirt wide receiver for Indiana University.
But with state championships come a buzz. Success breeds success and more kids want to become an involved with a winner. That’s what happened with this program, with one example being senior Lee Schatzman. He has been plugged in at left tackle after not playing since his freshman year to solidify an offensive line that is coach Dan Miller’s biggest concern going into the season.
“There’s a few guys who came out probably because of the success we’ve had,” Miller said. “But I think moreso, those guys came out because they did play with our seniors in our youth program when they were in middle school. So there was that connection there.”
The returning starters are linebackers Brian Sharp, Anthony Cable and Aundre Hale, running back Isaiah Dodd, cornerback Keenan Carter and Mike DeGuire, who is switching from center to right guard. With those six players serving as the foundation and talented new players coming in, will that be enough to keep this program rolling?
The answer to that question appears to be this: Absolutely.
“We lost a bunch of seniors, but that doesn’t mean we lost the program itself,” DeGuire said. “The program is what makes this team good, not the individuals.”
One of the most compelling questions is moving on without Brown, a three-year starter who passed for 1,322 yards, with 24 touchdowns and just three interceptions, and rushed for 1,528 yards and 22 TDs. It will take a special player to even approach those numbers, but Carter, who will double at quarterback, is not lacking confidence.
At 5-foot-10, he may not be able to see the field as well as the 6-1 Brown did, but that’s about all Carter is conceding.
“I’m really diverse,” Carter said. “ I can do it all — just like him.”
So Carter is ready to replace an All-State quarterback?
“Of course,” he said in a matter-of-fact tone. “There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it.”
Said Dodd: “He can squeeze the ball through a window and he can get out of the pocket like Da’Shaun did.
Carter’s job will be helped immensely with the return of Dodd, who rushed for 1,449 yards and 22 touchdowns last season. Dodd, who produced his signature performance with 221 yards and two touchdowns on a career-high 37 carries in a 30-28 state semifinal victory over Lake Mills Lakeside Lutheran, is better than ever.
After a rigorous offseason of conditioning, Dodd has added 15 pounds and is now 5-6 and 170 pounds.
“I’ve gotten a little faster,” he said. “I definitely know how the defenses are playing because I’ve watched more film, so my knowledge of the game has gotten better.”
If there’s one primary concern for Miller, it’s an offensive line that graduated multiple-year starters Tim Carthron, Guy Van Dis and Gavin Morarity.
The left side will be filled in by Schatzman and Alex Mulder, a junior. Moving in at center is freshman Abel Mulder, Alex’s brother. DeGuire will be the veteran leader at right guard, with senior Zach Cruz stepping in at right tackle.
“The offensive line wins the game up front for you,” Miller said. “And we’ve told the offensive line that. They have big shoes to fill, they’re working hard and it’s a good group of guys who I think are going to jell.
“We can see at times they’re looking real good and confident. But the game’s won up front and they’re going to need to be physical.”
There will be huge holes to fill on the Angels’ 3-4 defense, especially lineman Adrian Garcia, a second-team AP All-State selection last season. But there’s also a lot back, especially at linebacker, where Sharp, Hale and Cable all return.
Sharp was St. Catherine’s most productive player statistically last season, with 92 solo tackles and 44 assists. He had 19 tackles for loss and two sacks.
“He’s a monster,” Miller said. “He’s all over the field, he’s got a motor that doesn’t quit and he’s physical. He destroys blocks and he’s becoming a little more of a vocal leader, we’ve noticed.
“Everyone knows when Sharp says something, you’re going to listen. You can see the intensity in his eyes.”
A new starter at linebacker will be sophomore Sam Haeuser, whose brother, Aleks, was a first-team All-County tight end last season.
A big plus up front is the 6-foot-0, 328-pound nose guard Adrien Herrington, who missed most of last season with a foot injury, but started in the state semifinal and championship games.
He will be flanked by ends Marcel Tyler, a backup last season, and either DeGuire or Schatzman.
The secondary will be filled by Carter and Jameer Barker at cornerback and Dodd and Trenten Payne at safety. Daniel Sanchez will be another the others to see time with that unit.
Could this team match Catholic Central’s achievement 10 years ago this season by winning a second straight state championship? That’s a tall order, but it certainly appears the Angels are going to make a strong run.
“We’re just trying to get right back to it,” Hale said. “We have to rebuild what we had last year, fill in some places, give it our best ability and just get back to state.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.