RACINE — As Scott Smith was walking out of a Camp Randall Stadium dressing room last November, he was both somber and resolute.
"We'll be back," he said that afternoon on Nov. 15.
Yes, his Racine Lutheran High School football team has just been defeated by Iola-Scandivania 43-14 in the WIAA Division 6 championship game. But at least the Crusaders had made their historic first trip to the artificial turf of this storied venue. What's more, Smith knew most of his players were coming back and a second straight trip to Madison certainly was not an unreasonable proposition.
Nine months later, Smith is maybe even more optimistic.
"Our numbers are up," he said. "We've got a nice big freshman class. We have only five seniors, but the thing is, the kids have a good attitude to work. They push themselves instead of the coaches pushing them and they know what they have to do.
"That's the good part. They know how to get on each other and push each other."
Senior David Voss, who earned first-team All-Racine County honors at three positions last season, feels the Crusaders' unprecedented success in 2018 has fueled that motivation.
"The practices and the tempo are way different because everybody here got a taste of Camp Randall and everybody wants to go back," he said. "So the intensity at practice has gone up tremendously."
With that intensity is one of the most productive backfield tandems in the state in seniors Tyler Tenner and Jaylen Houston.
Tenner earned second-team Associated Press All-State honors last season after rushing for 2,229 yards and 25 touchdowns on 226 carries. He averaged 9.9 yards per carry.
As dominating as Tenner was during the regular season, he was downright spectacular in the postseason. In five postseason games, Tenner rushed for 90 yards against Pecatonica-Argyle, 235 against Mineral Point, 310 against Cambridge, 302 against Lancaster and 126 against Iola-Scandinavia. He also scored 15 postseason touchdowns.
After a rigorous offseason conditioning program, Tenner has increased his weight from 190 to 205 pounds. He may be even more impressive from a mental standpoint.
"Especially after losing, I don't want to have that taste in my mouth again," Tenner said. "I'm ready to come out this year and compete day in and day out. I want to take one game at a time and dominate each game that we play.
"I don't want to have any setbacks, no injuries, no little things that push us back from where we want to be. I want to have the best season that we can, not have any excuses and leave it all on the field."
As if Tenner isn't enough to keep opposing coaches awake at night, Houston is also part of this equation. He gradually became a force as the the season went on and finished with 793 yards and nine touchdowns on 83 attempts. His average of 9.6 yards per carry was almost as impressive as Tenner's.
What's the best advice Houston has for opposing coaches?
"Try to plan for everything because, as soon as you plan for one thing, we're going to hit you with another," said Houston, who rushed for 458 yards and six touchdowns in the postseason despite missing one game with an injury. "We're going to be passing, we're going to be running, we're going to be doing fake plays, so the best thing you can do is play your best because we're going to come at you."
Making the Crusaders all the more scary is that all but one lineman — first-team All-County tackle Alex Schulz — is back. Opening holes for Tenner and Houston are Sully Stanke at right tackle, Tim Nelson, who is moving from center to left tackle, Voss at left guard and Seth Hultman at left tackle. Henry Hoeft is projected to start at center.
"I'm really happy with the attitude of the offensive line," Smith said. "They just want to get down and get dirty and run people over. Our kids want to fire off the ball and hit you."
Lutheran will need to revamp its passing game after the graduation of quarterback Colton Kraus and receivers Josh Hess and James Wilson. But Colton's brother, Nolan, is stepping in at quarterback. And Jeff Kraus, their father, is returning as offensive coordinator after a year off.
"Colton was just a leader with everything he did," Smith said. "Nolan needs to grow into that and show his teammates that. That just comes with maturity. What I've seen from Nolan is he's trying to move up the ladder in that way and that's what makes me proud."
Much of a defense that allowed an average of just 249 yards and 17 points per game returns. Stanke and Voss will be at the tackles, Nelson at end, Houston and Tenner at linebackers and Kraus at free safety.
The bottom line is this: There are very few concerns on this team, which has one ambitious goal.
"We want to go 14-0 — nothing more or nothing less," Houston said. "Everybody knows what we did last year, but we're thinking, 'Who cares what we did last year?' We've got to do better than last year."
