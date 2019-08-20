RACINE — With the shadows of ghosts lurking just outside his office in the form of team photos and championship trophies, Danny Hernandez took them on without flinching.
Yes, the Park High School football team once was one of the flagship programs in the state with two state championships and numerous major-college players.
And yes, the Panthers have fallen on hard times, going 5-59 since 2012 and losing to historic rival Horlick seven straight times.
A number of factors could be singled out, perhaps most notably Park's declining enrollment. Hernandez has heard them all and he doesn't care. He expects to win and he expects his kids to believe they can win.
"There's this shadow of the past where there's this huge expectation to win," Hernandez said. "Obviously, the program has been in a slump, so it's not fair to say to our kids, 'We need to win eight or nine games and make a playoff run,' when that hasn't been the reality."
What Hernandez is pushing to his players is this: They have the power to create their own legacy. And it starts right now with a collection of players who have talent, led by defensive lineman Rashein Thomas, a Division I recruit.
"I know people are thinking, 'When is this program going to turn around?,' and the declining enrollment and all the negative things that people associate with our program," Hernandez said. "But it's all hot air at the end of the day.
"We've got 65 kids in this program working extremely hard and learning quick and really giving their best effort. So for me, being back with these kids and coaching ball has been great."
What will that translate into starting Friday, when the Panthers open their season? The common answer among Hernandez and his players is better football.
"We're just working to do what we've got to do to get ourselves better," said Mike Gilbertson, a three-year starter at right offensive tackle. "We're just really focusing on teamwork."
Said Aiyonta Willis, a two-year starter at left offensive tackle: "We advance every day and we're going to just keep making strides."
At least on paper, Park's projected lineup sounds imposing. Led by Thomas, who has accepted an athletic scholarship to Division I Northern Illinois there's a great deal of promise behind him.
Running the Panthers' spread offense is senior Ricky Canady, who was receiving snaps at quarterback as far back as his freshman season. Canady moved back to quarterback from running back starting with Park's fifth game last season and went on to complete 37 of 84 passes for 429 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Canady is also an established with his feet, rushing for 477 yards and three touchdowns on 136 carries.
"He's a fierce competitor, bottom line," Hernandez said. "In our system, we think our best player has to play quarterback. He understands how the game is played at this level, he understands defenses and he really is a dual-threat kid."
In another era, Park was remembered for its seemingly endless succession of elite tailbacks, led by Brent Moss and Johnny Clay. With sophomore Shawn White, freshman Tyvon Cade and senior Isaiah Price, Hernandez feels he has a potentially explosive running attack.
White has particularly caught Hernandez's eye.
"He's 5-6 and 165 pounds and he's running a 4.6 as a freshman right now," Hernandez said. "In my opinion, if you can run a 4.7 in high school, that's elite speed. He already has it. He's got great vision, he's got great quickness and he's nails tough.
"He's a 3.5 (grade-point average) kid, he's soft spoken, he's a weight room warrior and he lets his play do his talking. He's very mentally sharp and he's going to be a good one here for the next few years."
The power will come from Price (6-0, 215) and Cade (6-0, 190).
"They're going to be kind of our heavy hitters," Hernandez said. "So we'll use a little of our thunder and lightning combo."
Helping the cause is veteran offensive line led by Gilbertson, Willis and two-year starter Connor Harris at center. They'll be joined by Quincy Martin at left guard and Logan Valukas, who will double at defensive end.
Starting receivers are projected to be Terry Gamble, Trey Kelley and Trey Carothers, a freshman.
It looks just as encouraging on defense, where nine starters return. The focus will be Thomas, who produced 72 tackles, seven sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss, 11 batted balls, two forced fumbles, and a blocked punt last season.
"The reason he's so highly touted is his effort and his chip on his shoulder," Hernandez said. "He plays mean, he plays physical and he plays with a great motor. That's stuff you can't teach. But Rashein's just a piece in this puzzle."
Thomas will be joined up front nose tackle Jarrell Campbell and Valukas. Stepping in at tackle is Alex De La Cruz.
All three linebackers are back with Antonio Diaz in the middle, Anthony Nielsen on the strong side and Price on the weak side.
Three of the four members of the secondary in cornerbacks Naz Santoya and Dartrell Joshua and Kelly at strong safety. Free safety Jaysean Speaks rounds out the unit.
Time will tell, but Park seems to have the potential to make a statement this season.
"Everything's going good," Gamble said. "We're playing together. Last year, everyone was for themselves. This year, we're together."
