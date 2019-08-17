RACINE — As Brian Fletcher sat among his coaches in an equipment room recently, he spoke of how his Horlick High School football is going to throw 25 passes a game this season.
A brief pause followed before Fletcher added, "We'll probably do about 20 of those in pre-game."
No way is Fletcher going to tinker with his run-heavy Wing-T offense, which has been the basis for memorable results the last three seasons. During that run, Horlick has gone 26-8 and averaged 7.8 yards per rushing attempt.
This program developed four Associated Press All-State players in those three seasons with guard Jordan Gallagher, running back Joe Garcia, cornerback Derrick Seay and linebacker Stephon Chapman. And Fletcher, who went 2-16 in his first two seasons at Horlick's coach in 2010 and '11, climbed over .500 (46-44) for the first time in his career last season.
The question now is whether the good times will continue for the Rebels. The numbers are still healthy in the program and Fletcher's projected lineup is dominated by seniors, but there's a huge caveat with this year's team.
Several established players have graduated, including Chapman, a four-year starter and a second-team All-State linebacker last season who is now playing Wayne State. Among the other big losses are two-way performers Jager Clark and Jaydin McNeal.
"I think last year may have been the most senior-laden class in terms of on the field," said Fletcher, who added that longtime trusted offensive coach Scott Molbeck has decided to step down. "We got hit hard by graduation."
As Fletcher tries to put together another successful team, he will have just three returning starters. They are wide receiver-cornerback Patrick Wade, running back-safety Allieas Williams and offensive tackle Carter Alton.
To say the least, it's going to be interesting for the Rebels, who play seven of their nine regular-season games at Horlick Field this season. And it's going to be challenging.
But there's still that system that has proven time and again that it works.
"We always talk about when a class graduates, tradition doesn't graduate and a system doesn't graduate," Fletcher said. "When you have coaches who have coached in this system for a long time, that understand the system very well, that's a huge strength that goes in our favor. We're not trying to re-do a system every year. We're trying to put the pieces into the system as best as we can and then make changes as we need to."
The most established returnee on offense is probably Williams, who became a starter midway through last season after Clark was injured. Williams had rushing performances that included 128 yards, 96, 87 and 103 in a game. He finished the season with 534 yards and seven touchdowns on 83 carries.
"I have more confidence in myself at running the ball," Williams said. "This year, I recognize what I need to do to help the team to be successful."
Williams will be joined in the backfield by Mike Weaver, a member of a 4x100-meter relay that set a state record last June, with Joe Lynch at fullback. Projected at quarterback is Spencer Schick, whose brother, Sawyer, was a two-year starter at quarterback for Horlick and whose father, Geoff, was a starting linebacker on Park's 1988 WIAA Division 1 championship team.
What remains to be seen is who will be joining Alton up front to block for that group. Fletcher is looking at Colvin Kuehnl at one tackle, Sebastian Woyach at center, James Beardsley and Alex Furru at the guards and Ben Adams at tight end. All are seniors except Woyach and all are being developed by veteran line coach Eric Prybylski.
"They're understanding their assignments," Fletcher said. "It's about having all those pieces work together. Obviously, when you group that hasn't played together, it takes times to jell. But we have one of the best offensive line coaches I know in Eric Prybylski and he's going to have those kids ready to play."
Putting together a defense will be an even bigger challenge without the veteran presence of Chapman, Clark and McNeal.
Fletcher is tentatively looking at Annan Houston, Laviticus Khee, Collin Skarzynski and Emillio Rodriguez up front, Jordan Brown, Juan Harris and Melvin Davis at linebackers, Weaver and Wade at cornerbacks and Williams and Bruce Cosey at safeties.
"Mike Weaver has been flying around on both sides of the ball for us and so has Allieas Williams," Fletcher said. "Leviticus Khee had a great offseason in the weight room and I think he'll be one of the top linemen in the conference. He's having a real good camp."
How well will the Rebels fare after so many changes? That remains to be seen. But returning players sure don't seem to be concerned considering these comments:
Schick: "The chemistry's still building, but I'd say we're capable of doing everything that the past classes have done."
Wade: "We have a lot of potential. Honestly, with the people we've got, we can go just as far or even farther. I think that's the goal. If everyone stays on the same page, we'll be all right."
Kuehnl: "We've all played with each other for the last four years at the other levels. We won at the other levels, we've been working hard, hanging out with each other more to get more chemistry and we're pretty confident."
