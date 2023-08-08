BURLINGTON — Perhaps this is one high school football preview that should be written in pencil with a big eraser on the end.

Let’s just say Catholic Central is going to be fluid this season. With just 23 players in the program — down three from last season — there’s going to be a great deal of mixing and matching by longtime coach Tom Aldrich and his staff to make things work.

What can be said with certainty is the Alex Vogt, a left-handed senior, is making the unusual switch from right guard to quarterback. There will also be large roles for running back-linebacker Austin Schwenn, slotback-linebacker Paul Minnich and running back Wyatt Riehle.

Scratch that. There’s going to be large roles for just about everyone on the roster given the lack of depth on this team.

But that’s not necessarily a bad thing. With just 26 players last season, the Hilltoppers went 7-3 and advanced to the WIAA Division 7 playoffs. This is a program that has learned to get by with less, as evidenced by its 15-7 record the last two seasons.

“People have to know every position,” Minnich said. “It’s weird because we only have like four starting linemen. So people have been taking reps in the line — people who don’t usually play there. It’s been pretty interesting so far.”

Leading the way is Vogt, who is one of the best athletes on the team. He earned first-team All-County honors in baseball last season and believes he can make the transition to quarterback with minimal growing pains.

The position won’t be a stretch for him considering he was the backup to graduated starter Evan Krien last season even through Vogt started at quard. He also believes his previous role has helped give him develop a greater command of the Hilltoppers’ offense.

“It’s a lot different, but it’s also the same because you get to see it the same way,” said Vogt, who was also the Hilltoppers’ second-leading tackler last season. “I can help my linemen out with where they’re supposed to go because I already know where they’re supposed to be.

“And I’ve been practicing at quarterback for the last couple of years, so it’s not too bad of a change for me.”

Vogt, who has been a starting pitcher for the Hilltoppers’ baseball team since his freshman season, has already distinguished himself with his strong arm.

“He’s really accurate on the deep ball, he’s smart where he throws the ball and he has good ball placement,” Minnich said. “He’s played well on JV, so I’m looking forward to him playing quarterback on varsity.”

Easing this transition is Tom Aldrich, who is entering his 32nd season as the Hilltoppers’ coach and won his 200th career game last season. Given his personnel, Aldrich has decided to move away from the veer offense

“We don’t have the linemen to do it right now,” Aldrich said, referring to the veer. “So we’re going to do some Double-Wing stuff and try to get our athletes into spaces with the ball as much as we can.”

Riehle is near the top of that list after he rushed for 196 yards and a touchdown on 51 carries last season. He was at his best in a 17-9 victory over Kenosha Christian Life Sept. 30, when he rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown on just seven carries.

With the graduation of such accomplished offensive linemen as Mitchell Dietzel and Ayden Muellenbach, Riehle realizes there’s going to be a growing process for the Hilltoppers. But he’s embracing the challenge.

“We’re small and we also don’t have big kids,” Riehle said. “We have very few of those. That’s one of the challenges, I would say. We just have to work in the weight room.”

Schwenn believes the change in offense will help.

“We’ll be almost a spread offense,” he said. “We’ll do what we have to do in order to win.”

The bottom line is that no one seems overly concerned about the low numbers. Of course, injuries could be a major factor, but that’s not what the Hilltoppers are thinking about going into the season.

“It’s not like the end of the world,” Minnich said. “I’ve played on small teams before. In grade school, one of my teams only had 11 players and you need 11 for offense and defense, so I’m used to having low numbers.”

How well can the Hilltoppers do? Aldrich paused for several seconds before answering that question.

“It’s wide open,” he said. “There’s a lot of kids who have a lot of opportunities. It’s just hard to tell because, right now in practice, we’re moving kids around into multiple positions we’re trying to fill. We’re trying to fill an offensive line with guys who have never played offensive line before.

“It’s one of those years where you wish you had three weeks of preseason versus just two weeks of preseason. But we’re going to make due, we’re going to come out with a competitive team and have a lot of fun competing.”