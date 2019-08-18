MOUNT PLEASANT — It was back in 1983 when the Case High School football team was coming off a 1-8 record. Regrouping around a strong senior lineup, the Eagles went 7-2 and almost made the playoffs in an era when it was so much more difficult to advance.
Could that situation be repeated all these years later?
A skeptic would dismiss the notion of such a renaissance season considering Case hasn't had a winning record since 1993. Then again, ask just about anyone on the team and they'll tell you anything is possible after last year's 2-7 record.
"It's different this year," senior linebacker Chris Fish said. "This year, we have more of a winning mentality. We're more confident than we were the past couple of years."
Added wide receiver JayVian Farr: "I feel we are definitely capable of making the playoffs this year and hopefully making a run in the playoffs. Honestly, I feel a lot of guys are more confident now. The only people who can stop us is us from achieving our goals."
Such talk seems daring for a team that won just two games last season. And the combined record of the teams the Eagles defeated was 2-16.
Still, the Eagles have reason to be optimistic considering the following:
• Seven starters return on both offense and defense, including Fish and Farr, both of whom were first-team All-Racine County last season. At least eight seniors are projected to start on offense and at least five on defense.
• Ben Brawner had an encouraging season as a sophomore quarterback, completing 102 of 218 passes for 975 yards, with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions.
• There is a greater comfort level with the Eagles' spread offense, which was installed last season.
• Numbers remain strong, with about 90 in the program and 45 on the varsity.
Bryan Shredl, starting his fifth season as Case's coach, bases his expectations on reality. And he likes what he sees.
"I see a group of guys who have put in the work over the course of four years," he said. "I see a group of linemen who, all offseason, have lived in the weight room and put on some serious strength and are ready for their senior season.
"We've got over 20 seniors who are really stepping up as leaders and we're seeing that carry over on to the field."
What could take a big step is an offense that has settled in with the spread. The 6-foot-3 Brawner showed signs of becoming a special player last season. And he will have back his two favorite targets in Farr (36 receptions for 274 yards and a touchdown) and Jamill Lacy (24-425-4).
"Ben Brawner's put in a lot of work this offseason," Shredl said. "He's seen guys who work with quarterbacks. He's worked with J.J. McCarthy of Illinois Nazareth, who has gotten plenty of looks. You can tell Ben's confident and he's throwing that ball around with ease.
"He looks very good right now. We're looking for a big year out of him as a leader and as a quarterback."
Brawner should have the time to get things done with the offensive line in front of him. There are three returning starters in left guard Gavin Sheriff, left tackle Michael Wittke and center KC Redell, who weigh an average of 276 pounds. Also vying for playing time are Austin Carrillo at right tackle and Alejandro Zuniga and Kishari Webster at right guard.
The Eagles rushed for just 459 yards last season, the fewest among the nine Racine County teams, but that production could be also be trending upward. Myles Guyton had his moments last season — he rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-0 season-opening victory over Westosha Central — and he will be joined this season by Fish as a short-yardage option.
Fish, considered by Shredl to be, "probably the strongest player in the conference," is an established linebacker who had never lined up at running back in high school. He's looking forward to his first shot.
"I've been begging coach to put me at running back for a couple years now," Fish said. "This year, he told me it was finally my time to run the ball a little bit."
Another force could be Jay Jay Rankins-James, who won the WIAA Division 1 championship in the high jump last June. More established as a cornerback, Rankins-James will be performing double duty this season.
Defensively, the Eagles return Chris Oliver and Jay Shelmidine up front, Fish, Gordon Briwick and Mason Guillame at linebacker and Farr and Rankins-James in the secondary.
"We're experienced on the defensive side of the ball, so we're really looking for a big year from them," Shredl said. "Obviously, our linebacking corps is back. We lost (first-team All-County linebacker Tay'Zharion Willis), which is a little bit of a hindrance, but with Mason and Gordy both getting a lot of playing time last year, we're looking for big things."
