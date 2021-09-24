High school football: Pick-six sparks Waterford past Westosha Central

Waterford High School football coach Adam Bakken is a big fan of natural grass, especially since his team has a strong running game.

On a rainy, windy night in Waterford Friday, the Wolverines had a muddy, but happy, outcome in their Southern Lakes Conference game against Westosha Central.

Waterford had its usual group effort at running back, but it was an 80-yard return of an interception by Casey North just before halftime that propelled the Wolverines to a 28-7 victory.

The game was tied 7-7 in the second quarter as each team scored on the ground. In the final minute of the half, with the Falcons driving, Waterford linebacker Brodie Shepstone put pressure on Central’s quarterback, causing an errant throw that North grabbed and returned for the go-ahead touchdown.

“It was a huge pick-six,” Bakken said. “It was a huge momentum shift.”

The Wolverines (3-3, 2-2 SLC) controlled the ball, and the clock, in the second half and added two scores.