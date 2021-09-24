 Skip to main content
High school football: Pick-six sparks Waterford past Westosha Central
WATERFORD 28, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 7

Waterford High School football coach Adam Bakken is a big fan of natural grass, especially since his team has a strong running game.

On a rainy, windy night in Waterford Friday, the Wolverines had a muddy, but happy, outcome in their Southern Lakes Conference game against Westosha Central.

Casey North, Waterford

North

Waterford had its usual group effort at running back, but it was an 80-yard return of an interception by Casey North just before halftime that propelled the Wolverines to a 28-7 victory.

The game was tied 7-7 in the second quarter as each team scored on the ground. In the final minute of the half, with the Falcons driving, Waterford linebacker Brodie Shepstone put pressure on Central’s quarterback, causing an errant throw that North grabbed and returned for the go-ahead touchdown.

Adam Bakken, Waterford football coach

Bakken

“It was a huge pick-six,” Bakken said. “It was a huge momentum shift.”

The Wolverines (3-3, 2-2 SLC) controlled the ball, and the clock, in the second half and added two scores.

One of the keys to victory was keeping Falcons (3-3, 1-3) standout running back Jakob Simmons in check. Simmons entered the game with over 1,100 yards rushing in just five games, but Bakken said his defense never let Simmons get into a rhythm, especially after making some defensive adjustments for the second half.

“It was one of those games where you want to keep the opposing team’s offense off the field,” Bakken said. “(Simmons) is a heck of a player and I think we were wearing them out a little bit in the second half.”

No statistics were available Friday night, but Bakken said the Wolverines’ running game, which involves up to four running backs, including North, did its job.

“It’s hard for a defense to focus on just one guy,” Bakken said. “We’ve been doing that for years — we run hard behind a good offensive line.”

