High school football: Pedone redeems himself in Catholic Central's overtime win

Catholic Central High School kicker Christian Pedone was probably beside himself at the end of regulation of his team’s Midwest Classic Conference football game Friday at the Topper Bowl in Burlington.
Pedone got his redemption in overtime.
The Hilltoppers won their fourth game of the season in dramatic fashion Friday night as Pedone redeemed himself with a game-winning field goal in overtime in Catholic Central’s 25-22 victory over Kenosha Christian Life.
“It was an exciting high school football game,” Hilltoppers coach Tom Aldrich said. “I was real happy with how our kids battled through everything.”
Catholic Central (4-1, 2-1 MCC) saw a 22-6 halftime lead slip away in the fourth quarter, but blocked the potential go-ahead extra point with 1:43 left to keep the game tied at 22-22.
In the final seconds of regulation, the Hilltoppers drove to the Eagles’ 3-yard line and put Pedone in position for a chip shot field goal for the win, but he missed it as time expired and the game went to overtime.
Catholic Central got the first possession and drove from the 25-yard line to the 8. Pedone didn’t miss this time, making the 25-yarder for a 25-22 lead.
Christian Life’s possession was anti-climactic as the Catholic Central defense stiffened and the Eagles failed to get a first down.
The Hilltoppers got off to a fast start, thanks to a 2-yard touchdown run by Henry Amborn in the first quarter. After Christian Life pulled within one, quarterback Max Robson found Evan Krien for a 60-yard touchdown pass to put Catholic Central ahead 14-6 early in the second quarter.
Catholic Central forced a punt with 1:36 left before halftime and blocked it, with Calahan Miles recovering it in the end zone for a touchdown. Robson then found Miles to complete a two-point conversion and go up 22-6 at the half.
Christian Life made a field goal early in the fourth quarter, then scored a touchdown with 2:29 left to cut the deficit to six. The Eagles then tied the game less than a minute later on a 30-yard touchdown pass, but the extra point was blocked.
Catholic Central lost five fumbles in the game, but intercepted three passes. Amborn led the Toppers with 111 rushing yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. On defense, he also had a game-high 3½ tackles for loss.
Robson finished with 60 passing yards, 59 rushing yards and a passing touchdown.