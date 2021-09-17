High school football: Pedone redeems himself in Catholic Central's overtime win

Catholic Central High School kicker Christian Pedone was probably beside himself at the end of regulation of his team’s Midwest Classic Conference football game Friday at the Topper Bowl in Burlington.

Pedone got his redemption in overtime.

The Hilltoppers won their fourth game of the season in dramatic fashion Friday night as Pedone redeemed himself with a game-winning field goal in overtime in Catholic Central’s 25-22 victory over Kenosha Christian Life.

“It was an exciting high school football game,” Hilltoppers coach Tom Aldrich said. “I was real happy with how our kids battled through everything.”

Catholic Central (4-1, 2-1 MCC) saw a 22-6 halftime lead slip away in the fourth quarter, but blocked the potential go-ahead extra point with 1:43 left to keep the game tied at 22-22.

In the final seconds of regulation, the Hilltoppers drove to the Eagles’ 3-yard line and put Pedone in position for a chip shot field goal for the win, but he missed it as time expired and the game went to overtime.

Catholic Central got the first possession and drove from the 25-yard line to the 8. Pedone didn’t miss this time, making the 25-yarder for a 25-22 lead.