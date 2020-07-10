High school football: Park's upset victory in the 1966 showdown was especially memorable

Elevating this game to even greater heights in 1966 were a couple of other factors.

That was the final year city bragging rights were focused on these two ancient rivals. Case, which opened in the fall of 1966, would throw its green-and-gold hat into the ring for city supremacy the following year when it played its first varsity schedule.

Also, gentlemanly Jim Thompson, Park’s coach since 1957, was in his final season leading the Panthers and had never lost to Horlick (the two rivals tied 20-20 in a classic 1964 showdown). He planned to leave after that school year to become principal at Case and it appeared almost certain he would end his career at Park with a loss — and to the Panthers’ most bitter rival.

“It was simply the fact that it was a crosstown rivalry game, so it was big to start with,” Manchester said. “It was at the end of the year, so that made it even bigger. And this was coach Thompson’s last game against Horlick and he had never lost to them, which made it an even bigger game for us.

“I remember being excited to play not only because it was at Horlick Field and you usually had a pretty good-sized crowd. And we didn’t want to be the only team he coached that had lost to Horlick.”

Rebels were a force