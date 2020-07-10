High school football: Park's upset victory in the 1966 showdown was especially memorable

As mostly retired old friends gathered the first weekend of August 2017 for their 50-year reunion at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, memories started flowing as they recalled their glory days between sips of cocktails.
It seemed like just yesterday when they were young bucks who shocked this city the evening of Nov. 4, 1966 at Horlick Field, maybe a mile east from where they were reminiscing. How sweet it was that evening as Tom Manchester, Bob Belknap, Frazier Searcy, Mike Contreras, Tom Peterik and others recalled stunning favored Horlick 14-13 before a crowd reported to be about 10,000.
“There was a lot of talk about that game,” said the 71-year-old Manchester, the quarterback of the Panthers that season who lives in Mazomanie, about 15 miles west of Madison.
A classic rivalry
These were the days when the traditional season-ending Park-Horlick football rivalry captivated this city to a degree that might be difficult to comprehend now. One simply had to have been there to truly understand the magnitude of this game back in an era when school spirit seemed to be so much more energetic than it is today.
In advance of that 1966 showdown, it was written in the Nov. 4 Journal Times, “Advance ticket sales indicate that the Horlick Athletic Field seating capacity of around 8,000 will be strained as always by this event, which seems to capture the fancy of the Racine sports public as nothing else does.”
It was not uncommon in those days to see a line of cars inching north toward Horlick Field on Memorial Drive as far back as Island Park for Racine’s version of the Super Bowl. Large numbers of fans unable to find a seat in the bleachers, which were far more spacious than they are today, gathered along the cyclone fences at each end of the field and struggled for decent vantage points.
So crowded were those games that Jerome Fishbain, Horlick’s coach from 1961-69, recalls directing the team bus driver to drop off his players on Carlisle Avenue, west of Horlick Field, where there was relatively less commotion leading up to kickoff.
And then there were the playful insults, which echo to this day. If you were partial to Park, Horlick kids were those country bumpkins from the north side of town (there was a farm across the street until Rapids Plaza was built in 1962). And if you bled the red and scarlet of Horlick, well, you knew what P-A-R-K spelled backward was.
“It seemed liked everybody you knew went to the game,” Manchester said. “It was always the last game of the year, so it was always something you looked forward to. It was always a rival because of obvious reasons. Horlick was in the northern part of town and we were, more or less in the southern part.
“It seemed like everybody in the city knew about the game. I remember going when I was young.”
Elevating this game to even greater heights in 1966 were a couple of other factors.
That was the final year city bragging rights were focused on these two ancient rivals. Case, which opened in the fall of 1966, would throw its green-and-gold hat into the ring for city supremacy the following year when it played its first varsity schedule.
Also, gentlemanly Jim Thompson, Park’s coach since 1957, was in his final season leading the Panthers and had never lost to Horlick (the two rivals tied 20-20 in a classic 1964 showdown). He planned to leave after that school year to become principal at Case and it appeared almost certain he would end his career at Park with a loss — and to the Panthers’ most bitter rival.
“It was simply the fact that it was a crosstown rivalry game, so it was big to start with,” Manchester said. “It was at the end of the year, so that made it even bigger. And this was coach Thompson’s last game against Horlick and he had never lost to them, which made it an even bigger game for us.
“I remember being excited to play not only because it was at Horlick Field and you usually had a pretty good-sized crowd. And we didn’t want to be the only team he coached that had lost to Horlick.”
Rebels were a force
Uncharacteristically, the Panthers opened with two straight losses that season and entered their showdown against Horlick with a 3-4 record. That’s a little deceptive considering Park was edged 7-6 by Madison West in the season opener and was forced to play without the injured Manchester in the second game, a 16-0 loss to Kenosha Bradford. But this still was shaping up as one of Thompson’s least successful teams.
Meanwhile, Fishbain had been building the Rebels into a power for most of the decade. They entered that game with a 6-1 record — their only loss was 15-13 to Madison East Oct. 7 following a third-quarter safety — and were ranked ninth in the state.
It was all but assumed that Horlick would knock off Park for the first time since 1955. And the outright Big Eight Conference championship would belong to the northsiders if they pulled that off.
Remarkably, Horlick did not have a single player who weighed at least 200 pounds that season. What the Rebels did have was game-breaking running back Bill Heinkel and an exceptional offensive line that was led by tackle Dan Neider, guard Dave Daubers and center Manual Barrera. Also, All-City linemen Bill Nunn, Paul Nelson and Pete Papara anchored the most dominating defense in the conference.
Heinkel, coming off a injury-plagued junior season, was named The Journal Times’ “Back of the Year” after rushing for 769 yards and 10 touchdowns on 155 carries.
Park countered with the passing of Manchester, who is more remembered as a playmaking guard in basketball. Manchester was teammates that school year with future NBA center Jim Chones, a sophomore on the 1966-67 Panthers, and was one of Tom Sager’s first assistant coaches at Park in 1974. Manchester went on to be the longtime boys basketball coach at La Crosse Logan and led the Rangers to the semifinals of the 1989 WIAA Class A Tournament.
But Manchester more than held his own as a quarterback, earning All-City quarterback honors that season after passing for 574 yards and seven touchdowns and rushing for 291 yards. He had All-City receivers in Jerry Johnson and Clarence Allen, and the expertise of Thompson, who was known as a strong offensive coach.
“Jim had the ability to teach offense where, every so often, they would throw the ball long and beat you with the deep pass,” said the 87-year-old Fishbain, who lives in Madison. “And Tom was a good athlete.”
Still, Park was clearly in the unfamiliar role of being the underdog. Or were they? In the Nov. 4, 1966 Journal Times, Fishbain conceded that Park might have the mental edge that night.
“Park plays us loose and confident,” said Fishbain, Horlick’s coach from 1961-69. “This year, there is even more pressure on us because Park has everything to gain and nothing to lose. All I ask is that were perform up to our ability. If we do that, we should be okay.”
Thompson, who died in 2013, also felt the force might be with Park that night. In his personal coaching memories that he left with his daughter, Sara Toxen of Florida, Thompson wrote, “Horlick was heavily favored to end our dominance in the rivalry. However, the Park players had their own thoughts on the matter.”
Striking out of the gate
Thompson, who allowed his quarterbacks to call their own plays, obviously realized who was focal point for the Panthers that season. “We had Tom Manchester, a terrific athlete, at quarterback,” he wrote in his memoirs.
Manchester wasted little time demonstrating his prowess as temperatures dipped into the low 20s that November night. Tom Weber got things going by breaking loose for 31 yards on the first play of the game. Manchester went on to execute a beautiful fake and scored on a 17-yard bootleg as Horlick took a quick 7-0 lead.
As Fishbain said, Park had nothing to lose that night and the Panthers demonstrated that when they recovered an onside kick on Horlick’s 44-yard-line. Manchester engineered another scoring drive which led to Weber’s 6-yard scoring run.
Just four minutes, 13 seconds into the game, Park led 14-0 and had gained 141 yards before Horlick had even touched the ball. That cold November night was energized by close to 10,000 fans reacting with both ecstasy and shock as the Panthers asserted themselves.
“If you were ever going to ask for a great way to start a game, that would be it — especially against a team that was as good as they were,” Manchester said. “The energy we had, the motivation we had, helped us, especially early.
“I thought the onside kick was really gutsy. The way we started the game was major for us. It gives you confidence from the standpoint of, ‘OK, we might be able to play with these guys.’ Having a good start certainly builds your confidence.”
For Fishbain, the emotions were quite different. More than 50 years after he left the school, this Racine native still follows his alma mater so closely that he requested while being interviewed for this story that he could single out Horlick athletic director Joe Wendt and football coach Brian Fletcher for the fine work he feels they are doing.
And on that night in November 1966, his heart was sinking as Horlick fell into that early hole.
“They were ahead of us by two touchdowns right from the bell,” Fishbain said. “This isn’t false modesty, but I was so outcoached when we played Park. Not on the field. But I got the kids up so tight and they were tight. And then they would loosen up as the game wore on.”
Fishbain’s boys did just that. And a thrilling climax was in store.
Going down to the wire
Horlick settled down by the second quarter, but it still wasn’t easy. Unbelievably, the Rebels had one 25-play drive that finally led to a 5-yard touchdown pass from Bill Grimbol to Gary Lequia.
Incredibly, it took Horlick eight plays to score from the 6-yard line. The Rebels had apparently been stopped when a pass interference penalty gave them first down at Park’s 2-yard line.
Then, with 8:23 left to play, Heinkel took a pitchout and threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jim Covelli, who went on to have a long and successful golf career in Racine County. The Rebels had pulled to within 14-13, but they were about to be stung by one of their biggest weaknesses.
They had converted just nine of 20 extra-point attempts that season and the attempt after Covelli’s kick sailed wide.
Horlick got a major break when Park failed to get off a punt and the Rebels recovered at the Panthers’ 38. But Searcy produced one of the biggest plays of the night when he intercepted Grimbol at the 22.
Once more, Horlick fought back on the strength of a personal foul called on Park. Heinkel, who gained 104 yards on 25 carries that night, drove to Park’s 3-yard in the final minutes. But Horlick’s last threat ended when Covelli was held to a yard on fourth down.
Manchester was at his best that night, rushing for 51 yards on 12 carries and completing 5 of 7 passes for 60 yards and a touchdown. As Journal Times sportswriter Ralph Trower noted in his game story, “Additionally, his fine play-calling and fakery caught the Horlick defense, the Big Eight’s best, before it could settle down.”
The Panthers were able to send out their beloved coach with a 9-0-1 record against Horlick. And Horlick was forced to settle for a tie for the conference championship with Madison West.
A little up the road some 50 years later, Manchester and his friends were reliving a night they will never forget. It was their ultimate glory.
“I think about the atmosphere, I think about how important it was for us to be able to hold on to that tradition of coach Thompson not losing to Horlick,” Manchester said. “We were the underdog, so getting the win in the way it happened was exciting. And people still talk about 10,000 people being at that game and it’s hard to imagine.
“Obviously, it was a total team effort.”
