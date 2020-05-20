High school football: Park's Gamble headed to North Dakota State College of Science

There was a time not too long ago when Terry Gamble couldn’t envision the opportunity he was just given.
The former receiver for the Park High School football team, who has received academic assistance to play for North Dakota State College of Science, once felt he was immature and an underachiever. That was when he was seventh grader at McKinley Elementary School five years ago.
“I had a lot of growing up to do and I did it in high school,” Gamble said. “I knew there was a bigger picture and I just had to make that picture my own. I wanted to be different.”
Gamble, who has a 2.9 grade-point average, will be joining friend Elijah Lambert, a defensive specialist for the St. Catherine’s boys basketball team, at the junior college in Wahpeton, N.D. The two were teammates on the Caron Butler Elite team in grade school.
He will be playing for a team that is coming off an 8-2 record, including 4-0 in the Mon-Dak Conference.
In the opinion of Danny Hernandez, who resigned as Park’s coach this week to become assistant principal at Jerstad-Agerholm, the Wildcats are getting a diamond in the rough.
As a senior last fall, the 6-foot, 155-pound Gamble caught 20 passes for 250 yards — an average of 17.5 yards per reception — and a touchdown. He also returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown in a 12-0 victory over Horlick Sept. 27. It marked the first time Park defeated its long-time rival since 2011.
“Terry is a super-competitive kid, first and foremost,” Hernandez said. “He has that competitive edge that is contagious. He was one of our captains and would set the tone for us and our approach. He has that ‘dog’ mentality.
“He was also a playmaker. He had a bunch of long touchdowns — an 80-yard TD that called back against Case and a 60-yard TD that was called back versus Tremper, that I recall.
“His kickoff return touchdown on the opening play against Horlick was the signature moment of our season. He also buried a 3-pointer against Horlick at the buzzer to give us a win in a basketball game. So, he has shown that he isn’t shy in the big moments and has the ability to score any time he touches. He puts in it himself and doesn’t wait for others to make plays.”
Freddie Smith, wide receivers coach for the North Dakota School of Science anticipates that Gamble could make an immediate impact in college.
“I have a couple sophomore receivers coming back, but that’s it,” Smith said. “The second and third receiver spot is wide open. I’ll be very excited to get him on campus when we open our campus back up. I’m very excited to work with him. If he has the tools I think he does, he can help me out.”
Gamble, who is dedicating his football career to his grandmother, Anna Lue, who died last July 8, has been working out daily for his opportunity.
“I’m trying to go in there at the beginning of July, get some work in with the team and get a good chemistry with the team and coaches,” Gamble said. “I’m really looking forward to it because I know how hard I’ve worked.”
Horlick @ Park-9.jpg
Horlick @ Park-13.jpg
Horlick @ Park-10.jpg
Horlick @ Park-1.jpg
Horlick @ Park-2.jpg
Horlick @ Park-3.jpg
Horlick @ Park-4.jpg
Horlick @ Park-5.jpg
Horlick @ Park-6.jpg
Horlick @ Park-7.jpg
Horlick @ Park-8.jpg
Horlick @ Park-11.jpg
Horlick @ Park-12.jpg
Horlick @ Park-14.jpg
Horlick @ Park-15.jpg
Horlick @ Park-16.jpg
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!