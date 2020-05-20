High school football: Park's Gamble headed to North Dakota State College of Science

“Terry is a super-competitive kid, first and foremost,” Hernandez said. “He has that competitive edge that is contagious. He was one of our captains and would set the tone for us and our approach. He has that ‘dog’ mentality.

“He was also a playmaker. He had a bunch of long touchdowns — an 80-yard TD that called back against Case and a 60-yard TD that was called back versus Tremper, that I recall.

“His kickoff return touchdown on the opening play against Horlick was the signature moment of our season. He also buried a 3-pointer against Horlick at the buzzer to give us a win in a basketball game. So, he has shown that he isn’t shy in the big moments and has the ability to score any time he touches. He puts in it himself and doesn’t wait for others to make plays.”

Freddie Smith, wide receivers coach for the North Dakota School of Science anticipates that Gamble could make an immediate impact in college.

“I have a couple sophomore receivers coming back, but that’s it,” Smith said. “The second and third receiver spot is wide open. I’ll be very excited to get him on campus when we open our campus back up. I’m very excited to work with him. If he has the tools I think he does, he can help me out.”