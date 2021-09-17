High school football: Park struggles offensively in loss to Oak Creek

The Park High School football team had a decent second half Friday against Oak Creek Friday, but the first half wasn’t so good.

The Panthers shut out the Knights in the second half, but the damage was already done as Oak Creek led 51-0 at halftime in a Southeast Conference game at Pritchard Park.

Daeyzjuan Williams led Park with 60 rushing yards on five carries.

The Knights, who received votes in the Large Schools Division of the Associated Press state poll, scored 23 points in the first quarter, including a safety and a punt return touchdown on the ensuing kick.

They then scored 28 points in the second quarter on two rushing touchdowns, a passing touchdown and another punt return touchdown.

The second half was scoreless for both teams.

