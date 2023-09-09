RACINE — Louis Brown took a simple question and ran with it.

The Franklin High School football coach, two years removed from winning the WIAA Division 1 championship, was asked for his impressions about Park. Franklin had just defeated Park 28-0 in a Southeast Conference game Friday night at Pritchard Park and Brown could have offered a polite response and moved on.

Instead, he spoke at length about what he considers to be a exceptional Park defense. Yes, he concedes, the Panther's offense needs plenty of work. But considering Franklin is 4-0 and playing with five starters from the 2021 championship team, Park's performance was hardly a disaster.

"I think their defense is better than it was a year ago," Brown said of a team that went 6-5 and won its first playoff game since 2008. "Their offense, yeah, has gone back, but they lost some really good players on offense and that's going to happen.

"I think, defensively, they have some kids who gave us trouble. They sacked us probably seven or eight times and they exposed some things we've got to work on.

"They've just got to learn to play as a team. I think that's the key with them as far as getting back to where they were years ago as a championship-type team. They've got athletes. I don't think they're a bad team by any means. They gave us fits defensively."

Without graduated playmakers the likes of quarterback Tre Carothers and running back Daeyzjuan Williams, the Panthers (2-2, 0-2 SEC) struggled. They compiled just 120 yards — 60 rushing and 60 passing — and quarterbacks Carter Eschmann and Jailen Vaughn combined to complete just seven of 25 passes.

The Panthers' leading rusher was Jemarreon DeLeon with 38 yards on eight carries.

Only once did Park advance into Franklin's side of the field and that was when Jeremiah Wainwright returned an interception to the Sabers' 25 in the second quarter. But penalties moved the Panthers back and ended the threat.

Otherwise, Park did not get deeper than Franklin's 45-yard line all night.

"The offense isn't generating enough to get us first downs, so that hurts," said Park coach Morris Matsen, whose team has been defeated 28-0 in successive games after a 2-0 start. "Our defense had to go back out there."

And, yet, even with its heavier workload, that defense held up well.

Leading the way were tackle Lamar Clemon and end Natavion Santoya-White, who each had two sacks. Tackle Jamarion Lacy added a sack, three solo tackles and three assists and safety Jeremiah Wainwright intercepted a pass and had two solos.

"Our defense played great tonight," Matsen said. "We turned them over and we made them punt three or four times … all 11 played great. They just showed up play after play."

After successive losses to Kenosha Indian Trail and Franklin, it doesn't get much easier for Park. Next up is Case (3-1) in another SEC showdown Friday night at Pritchard Park.

Judging from Matsen's upbeat attitude after losing to Franklin, it seems likely he'll have his players ready.

"The boys just believed in each other and they played great," Matsen said.