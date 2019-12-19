High school football: Park's Thomas officially signs with Northern Illinois

RACINE — He’s a kid who made the most of a second chance he only half-heartedly accepted that day in September 2016.
A little more than three years later, Raishein Thomas was in the John Burns Auditorium at Park High School Thursday morning for a celebration of the young man he has become. With about 100 of his classmates looking on, Thomas officially signed a national letter of intent to play football at Northern Illinois University, a Division I program in DeKalb, Ill.
How much of a young man has Thomas become? The All-State defensive end has a grade-point average of more than 3.0, will graduate from Park within the next few weeks and will be attending classes at NIU on Jan. 13.
And as Thomas sat in the auditorium foyer prior to his big moment, he reflected on how much he has progressed in the last three years.
“It’s mostly memories of high school and the things I’ve overcome and becoming the guy I am today on and off the field,” Thomas said when asked what thoughts were going through his head. “I’m just very thankful to everyone for everything they put in to better me.”
That brings us back to that day in September 2016, when Thomas was a raw freshman who was experiencing his first few days at Park. While riding on a bus on the way back from a “See Your Future” expo in Sturtevant, Thomas was reprimanded for throwing pencils at teachers, one of which hit Danny Hernandez in the head.
That’s the same Danny Hernandez would would take over Park’s varsity football program in 2018.
“I turned around pretty angrily and said, ‘Who just did that?’ and he said, ‘Me,’ “ Hernandez said. “We took him into the football office afterward and asked him to apologize and he said, ‘No.’ And that point, we said, ‘Well, turn your equipment in.’
“He came back the next day and had his stuff. But we don’t quit on kids and we had the opportunity for another conversation, we came to terms and, from there, we built an unbelievably strong relationship.
“By the end of his freshman year, he was suiting up for varsity games. By his sophomore year, he was a leader in the weight room and team captain. It just goes to show that a big part of our job is giving kids second chances.”
By Thomas’ senior year, he was one of the best pass rushers in the state for a program that was still in contention for a playoff berth on the last day of the regular season after a decade of futility. He finished in a three-way tie for sixth in the state in sacks with 13 and also contributed 93 tackles, 21 of which were for loss.
Thomas also maintained a better than 3.0 grade-point average while working after school at a McDonald’s restaurant.
During Thomas’ ceremony Thursday morning, Park athletic director Joe Miller recited a poem he had written about the young star. Thomas was also praised during short speeches by Academy Director William O’Malley, Directing Principal Jeff Miller and Hernandez.
And then Thomas, seated at the center table with his mother, Evelyn, took his turn at the podium. He referenced Hernandez’s story about the 2016 incident on the bus, conceding that he, “got off on the wrong foot,” and then spoke of his growth during his time at Park.
It was quite a eloquent speech for a 17-year-old young man. Thomas had matured dramatically since that time on the bus and Travis Moore, defensive ends coach at Northern Illinois, noticed that maturity as much as his athletic ability.
“Ever since I’ve known him throughout the recruiting process, he’s been very mature,” Moore said. “You’re talk about a young man who has been carrying a load of being a student — he’s graduating in January, while working a full-time job. That really speaks volumes of his maturity.
“That’s all the more reason why he was a great fit for us.”
Northern Illinois is coming off a 5-7 record under first-year coach Thomas Hammock, whose resume includes serving as running backs coach at Wisconsin and for the Baltimore Ravens. Does Thomas, who was issued the same No. 4 he wore at Park, have the opportunity to play as a freshman this fall?
“Playing time is always earned on the field,” Moore said. “But he has all the tools, he has all the intangibles to come in and make an immediate impact.
“It’s just a matter of getting adjusted to the collegiate level, the level of physicality, but I definitely think he has all the tools to make an immediate impact.”
Meanwhile, Evelyn Thomas is going to have a hard time adjusting to her son’s empty bedroom within a matter of weeks.
“To me, he’s a mama’s boy, so I’m going to miss him very much,” she said. “It’s going to be hard because he’s going to be somewhere else, but I’m going to try and make it to most of the games.”