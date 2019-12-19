High school football: Park's Thomas officially signs with Northern Illinois

RACINE — He’s a kid who made the most of a second chance he only half-heartedly accepted that day in September 2016.

A little more than three years later, Raishein Thomas was in the John Burns Auditorium at Park High School Thursday morning for a celebration of the young man he has become. With about 100 of his classmates looking on, Thomas officially signed a national letter of intent to play football at Northern Illinois University, a Division I program in DeKalb, Ill.

How much of a young man has Thomas become? The All-State defensive end has a grade-point average of more than 3.0, will graduate from Park within the next few weeks and will be attending classes at NIU on Jan. 13.

And as Thomas sat in the auditorium foyer prior to his big moment, he reflected on how much he has progressed in the last three years.

“It’s mostly memories of high school and the things I’ve overcome and becoming the guy I am today on and off the field,” Thomas said when asked what thoughts were going through his head. “I’m just very thankful to everyone for everything they put in to better me.”