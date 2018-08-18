RACINE — Trey Kelley didn’t record a touchdown as a wide receiver or running back his freshman year at Park High School.
This season, the Panther’s first-year head coach Danny Hernandez decided to convert the sophomore Kelley to quarterback.
That decision paid off in a huge way on Friday night for as Kelley had a hand in five touchdowns en route to an impressive 48-14 nonconference victory over Milwaukee Pius at Horlick Field.
“Trey was sensational tonight,” Hernandez said. “But, I can tell you one thing: no one on this coaching staff doubted him even for a second; we knew that he was capable of a great performance like this.”
Kelley himself said he was happy with how he played. “I’m just taking this season one game at a time,” he said. “This was a great game for us as a team, but now we’ve got to prepare for next week.”
Kelley finished with three passing touchdowns and two rushing scores. He completed seven passes for 140 yards and rushed for 73 yards. His first touchdown came on a scramble in the first quarter. He evaded several defenders and dashed 60 yards for a touchdown.
Park senior wide receiver Larry Canady linked up with Kelley on both of his passing touchdowns. Canady caught a deep score in the second quarter to put the Panthers up 21-0. In the third quarter Canady caught a pass on a fade route to extend Park’s lead to 42-8.
Canady’s brother, Ricky, also found his way into the end zone. The halfback bulldozed his way through several Pius players before crossing the goal line.
The Panthers dominated the game. They forced six turnovers and held the Popes to 149 yards. Hernandez said he was impressed, but saw room for improvement.
“I think defensively, we’ve still got some work to do,” he said. “My hat goes off to (defensive end) Raishein (Thomas) for getting these guys prepared… he was All-County last season and I believe that he’s one of the best players in the state of Wisconsin.
“Really simply, I think we just came out and played our brand of football,” Hernandez said. “I think we executed well and after a good week of practice, we did what we were supposed to do.”
Friday night marked Hernandez’s first official victory as a head coach. He was defensive coordinator for the Panthers for the past two seasons, but made the leap to head coach when Andy Siegal stepped down.
“This has always been a dream of mine,” Hernandez said. “I’ve been coaching for 10-plus years now in multiple different sports, and this is just the beginning with these kids.”
The Panthers will play Racine Lutheran next week and Hernandez said that game could be an opportunity for his team to show what they are capable of. Park lost to Lutheran last year 30-6.
“We’re going to have our hands full,” Hernandez said. “We have to get to work right away to try and win that game. They’ve had our number the last few times we’ve played them, now it’s our turn to try and come away with a victory.”
