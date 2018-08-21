RACINE — The kid is just that — a kid — but Trey Kelley quickly makes an impression that he is so beyond his 15 years.
The first-year quarterback for the Park High School football team talks about how his friends don’t even bother asking him to parties because they know he won’t accept their invitation. He concedes he’s not much into reading books, but that he had a 4.0-grade-point average as a freshman last year and was tied for first academically in his class.
It should also be noted that Kelley’s excellence extends beyond the classroom. In one of the outstanding debut high school football performances in recent Racine County memory, the sophomore had a hand in five touchdowns in the Panthers’ 48-14 victory over Milwaukee Pius XI last Friday night.
Some context is needed here because Pius has struggled in recent years, just as Park has. Still, anyone who passes for 89 yards and three touchdowns and rushes for 77 yards and two more scores is someone to keep on the radar screen.
But that’s not all that impressed first-year Park coach Danny Hernandez.
“There were a couple situations where he just laid blocks on linebackers,” Hernandez said. “He’s a physical player for a kid of his stature and size. We don’t particularly like it. There was a point where we had a 30-point lead and he’s running over cornerbacks and linebackers.
“We’re screaming, ‘Get out of bounds! It’s a long season!’ But I think our guys say, “Hey, our quarterback is putting his body on the line. We’d better do the same thing.’ So I think you just see leadership and a lot of heart from plays like those.”
What goes into the making of the Trey Christian Kelleys of this world? In his case, it came from his father, Fredrick, who dropped out of Horlick in the mid-1970s and regrets it to this day.
“I talk to him on a regular basis and I’m always telling him to be great in anything he does,” Fredrick Kelley said. “I tell him, ‘Don’t do what dad did.’ I drive a truck for a living. I don’t want him driving trucks, I don’t want him working in a factory. I want him to have a good life and it takes a lot.
“I stay on him about his 4.0-grade-point average and I do it in a way where I’m not stressing him or trying to push him. He’s just a good kid and he makes good decisions. Evidently, he’s listening to me because he’s done everything right from the time he was a little guy.”
That goes without saying. Kelley’s classes as a freshman at Park included college-prep courses in geometry and U.S. history and then biology and English. He also has been taking Spanish classes since kindergarten and considers himself bilingual.
In addition to his mother, Pam, Kelley concedes his father has been a giant figure in his life.
“We focused on the little things,” he said. “I didn’t really hang out with my friends. I went home and did my schoolwork. It was school first before I hung out with all my friends. My dad really pushed me to get my stuff done. My dad made sure I didn’t follow in his footsteps. He wanted me to be myself and do big things.”
Kelley, who also plays basketball and baseball at Park, is certainly off to a strong start. It’s no small undertaking to take over a high school program as a sophomore and lead it out a stretch during which it lost 51 of its previous 55 games over six seasons.
But this is a kid who is determined to do big things. And Jordan Payne, Park’s receivers coach who was a three-year starter at quarterback for the Panthers from 2009-11, feels Kelley has a chance to do just that.
“His toughness and his leadership — I feel that those are the two things that stuck out with me the most, with him being so young,” said Payne, who was also an honor student at Park. “A lot of younger players come in kind of timid, but he was showing a lot of toughness.
“He wanted to be out there. He wanted to fight and that kind of got the team going. To see your quarterback being one of the toughest players on the team, that kind of pushed everyone along.”
Count senior receiver Larry Canady as one of the believers.
“He stood up at the plate,” Canady said. “Her did everything successfully. He passed well, he ran well and he got everyone involved. He plays like he’s been playing on this team for four years. He plays every possession like it’s his last and that’s why we love him as our quarterback.”
Time will tell what Park will accomplish with Kelley as its leader. But he certainly has a mindset that suggests some revival could be taking place with this program.
“I just want to be someone in life,” Kelley said. “I don’t want to be an average person. I want to be someone who everyone remembers.”
