High school football: Park overwhelmed by top-ranked Franklin
High school football: Park overwhelmed by top-ranked Franklin

After not playing the last two weeks because of issues with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Park High School football team faced a tough assignment Friday night.

The Panthers had to make a road trip to play Franklin, ranked No. 1 in the large schools division of the Associated Press state poll. They went on to lose 62-6 in this Southeast Conference matchup.

Tyvon Cade, Park

Cade

Tyvon Cade scored Park’s lone touchdown of the night on a 9-yard run in the second half.

“They were fired up when we got here and they are still fired up and ready to go to practice (Saturday),” coach Morris Matsen said. “The team spirit is still there.”

The Panthers (0-2, 0-1 Southeast Conference) will face Oak Creek next Friday. Franklin improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the SEC.

