High school football: Park loses to Notre Dame

The effort was there, Park High School football coach Morris Matsen said.

The results were not.

The Panthers got off to a bad start and lost to Notre Dame 48-0 Saturday afternoon in a nonconference game in Green Bay. For Matsen, it was a matter of Notre Dame (3-1) being more physical than Park (1-3).

"We got our butts kicked," he said. "They came out and they were more physical than us. I thought we came in with a nice game plan and we executed early, but they just punched us in the gut right off the bat. It was tough to overcome."

Matsen took the blame for some of Park's issues.

"I put us in a bad situation where I chose to go for it on fourth and short early in the game," he said. "We needed two yards and we got a yard and a half.

"When I think about it now, I should have punted and let our defense play. So that was on me. Another bad situation I put our team in was when I chose to pass when we probably should have run and that turned into a pic-six (in the third quarter that gave Notre Dame a 41-0 lead).

"Things just unraveled from those two standpoints."