High school football: Park loses to Notre Dame

The effort was there, Park High School football coach Morris Matsen said.
The results were not.
The Panthers got off to a bad start and lost to Notre Dame 48-0 Saturday afternoon in a nonconference game in Green Bay. For Matsen, it was a matter of Notre Dame (3-1) being more physical than Park (1-3).
"We got our butts kicked," he said. "They came out and they were more physical than us. I thought we came in with a nice game plan and we executed early, but they just punched us in the gut right off the bat. It was tough to overcome."
Matsen took the blame for some of Park's issues.
"I put us in a bad situation where I chose to go for it on fourth and short early in the game," he said. "We needed two yards and we got a yard and a half.
"When I think about it now, I should have punted and let our defense play. So that was on me. Another bad situation I put our team in was when I chose to pass when we probably should have run and that turned into a pic-six (in the third quarter that gave Notre Dame a 41-0 lead).
"Things just unraveled from those two standpoints."
Senior quarterback Trey Kelley passed for 55 yards, one of which covered 48 yards to Anthony Silvani. Kelley also rushed for 26 yards, 22 of which came on one play.
Isaiah Price rushed for 27 yards on seven carries and Shawn White also had 27 yards on six attempts.
"Isaiah Price ran the ball real well," Matsen said. "We came out in the second half and had a nice kickoff return. We brought it to their 40-yard line.
"We marched right down the field, but they got us on a hold. Such is life. It was just how the day went for us."
Matsen said injuries were also a factor.
"Guys just started going down left and right," he said. "We had a couple of freshmen who had to play. I'm proud of them for stepping up, seizing their moment and making plays while they were in there."