High school football: Park football coach Danny Hernandez accepts new position

Park's improvement was also reflected in its point differential. After getting outscored 227-93 in Hernandez's first season as head coach, the Panthers outscored their opponents 170-168 in 2019.

"I think if you ask our coaching staff, we made significant progress," Hernandez wrote. "I remember being down 63-0 to Horlick at halftime my first year as a defensive coordinator at Park and asking myself if I really even knew what I was doing. But you learn and you grow and eventually you catch up if you are determined and humble enough to go through some lumps."

In a text message, Park activities director Joe Miller said Hernandez made a strong contribution at the school.

"Danny lived and breathed the values at Park High School," Miller wrote. "We are going to miss him as a teacher and a coach. Park is thankful for his time with us and blessed to have seen his impact on students' lives."

Meanwhile, Hernandez believes Park's football program will continue its upward trend.

"To step away now is tough because I know we had some unfinished business, but the entire coaching staff is still there," he wrote. "And they are a super hard-working and smart coaching staff.

"I didn't call any plays over my two years as head coach. My assistants did all of the game planning, play calling and scheme stuff. So I don't expect there to be any dropoff as I step away. This coaching staff has everything it needs to continue and I think you'll see that."

