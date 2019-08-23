The Park High School football team started their season off in dominating fashion Friday.
The Panthers rolled over nonconference foe South Milwaukee 42-0 in their season opener at South Milwaukee.
It's the third straight opening day victory for the Panthers as they rode the strong play of Ricky Canady. The senior quarterback totaled 291 yards (169 passing and 122 rushing) and five total touchdowns to lead the way.
"Ricky came out on fire tonight and had a really strong game and set the tone early," Park coach Danny Hernandez said.
Canady scored early in the first quarter on a 2-yard run and that started off the Panthers' big night. He scored on runs of 6, 2 and 1 yards and he also threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Trey Kelley.
Tyvon Cade capped off the scoring with a 13-yard run in the fourth quarter.
"I am very proud of the boys tonight," Hernandez said. "We talked this week about how this is a new era for Park football and they went out and made it happen."
Park had 372 yards of total offense.
Hernandez also praised the strong play of his defense, which gave up a few big plays, but held the Rockets to 218 yards and forced four turnovers (three fumbles) to post the shutout.
"I feel we have a really strong defense that is led by a good group of seniors that will make some noise this year," Hernandez said.
CASE 26, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 0: The Eagles start off the season with a bang, securing their third straight season-opening victory as they ran all over the Falcons in a nonconference game at Paddock Lake.
“We dominated the game both on offense and defense tonight,” Case coach Bryan Shredl said. “We ran the ball well and our (offensive) line did a great job opening lanes for our running backs.”
The Eagles totaled 367 yards on the ground and averaged 7.8 yards a carry with running back Myles Guyton amassing 201 yards on 27 carries and scoring a touchdown on an 8-yard run in the third quarter. Kobe Brown also had a triple-digit running performance as he ran for 118 yards on 12 carries.
Through the air, the Ben Brawner-Nick Fugiasco connection was working as quarterback Brawner threw two of his three touchdowns to wide receiver Fugiasco. They hooked up on a 13-yard strike in the first quarter and a 16-yard pass in the second. Brawner also threw a two-point conversion pass to Fugiasco in the fourth quarter.
Miles Gallagher had the other touchdown catch from Brawner, a 19-yard pass in the third.
Case’s defense also did its part, allowing only 88 rushing yards on 32 attempts and 61 passing yards in the shutout.
“Our defense played great and to see them be able to completely lock down the other team, it was huge for us,” Shredl said.
HORLICK 20, MILWAUKEE MORSE-MARSHALL 14: The Rebels managed to hold on to defeat the Eagles in a back-and-forth season-opening nonconference battle at Horlick Field.
Allieas Williams was the game-changer for the Rebels. He got the scoring started with a 34-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to put them on top and then he took the second-half kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown to push the Horlick lead to 14-6 after Morse-Marshall scored to end the first half.
Adrien Richmond scored what would prove to be the game-winning touchdown with a 12-yard run to open up the fourth quarter. That gave the Rebels a 20-6 lead, which proved to be too much for the Eagles to overcome.
Williams finished with 62 yards on five carries and Richmond finished with 22 yards on four carries.
BURLINGTON 42, WHITNALL 35: The Demons came up with some big plays down the stretch and negated a huge night by Whitnall running back Nate Valcarcel to win their season opener at Don Dalton Stadium.
Burlington got some key plays on defense at the end of the game that sealed their victory.
After the Demons tied the game at 35-35 late in the third quarter on a Dalton Damon touchdown run, junior defensive back Fred Gauger started the fourth quarter off right for Burlington by intercepting a pass on the Whitnall 20-yard line. That set up Zach Wallace 4-yard touchdown run to give the Demons the lead at 42-35 with 8:54 left in the game.
The Falcons had a strong drive late in the fourth quarter, but junior defensive lineman Cody Benzow forced a fumble, recovered by Dylan Runkel, to end the Falcons' chances.
"It was a great game tonight," Burlington coach Steve Tenhagen said. "We gave up some big plays, but I am very proud of how the boys played tonight and started the season off right."
Damon had a big night, throwing for 194 yards, running for 74 yards and accounting for three touchdowns. Wallace added 150 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
Valcarcel ran for 386 yards and five touchdowns for Whitnall.
WATERFORD 15, BRADFORD 0: The Red Devils held Wolverines' standout running back Tanner Keller mostly in check through halftime of the season opener.
But in the second half, Keller struck for two touchdowns, and that was more than enough offense for Waterford in a nonconference victory at Waterford.
Waterford held a 3-0 halftime lead — Mike Durand kicked a 29-yard field goal in the first quarter — and Keller finally got things rolling in the third quarter.
Keller scored on a 1-yard run midway through the third quarter, then sealed the game with an 85-yard sprint to the end zone in the fourth quarter.
Bradford senior kicker Arjan Osmani nearly tied the game on a 44-yard field-goal attempt late in the first half, but his kick, which had the distance, struck the right upright.
Keller had 77 yards rushing in the first half — thanks in large part to runs of 30 and 22 yards. He finished the night with 219 yards on 21 carries on the ground and he also caught three passes for 30 yards.
As a junior, Keller was a Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-State honorable mention selection after he rushed for 1,772 yards.
UNIVERSITY SCHOOL 10, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 9: The Hilltoppers went up 9-0 in the first quarter, but an early missed extra point proved to be the difference as the Wildcats scored 10 unanswered points in a nonconference victory at Milwaukee.
“It was a lot of grinding between the sticks for both teams tonight as it was tough to move the chains,” Catholic Central coach Tom Aldrich said. “Our kids played hard, but the early missed extra point proved fatal for us.”
Running back Reid Muellenbach had the lone touchdown for the Hilltoppers, a 58-yard run in the first quarter, and he led the team in rushing with 74 yards on just five attempts.
Henry Amborn had the only reception, a 30-yard pass from Brandon Pum, and Christian Pedone had a 19-yard field goal in the first quarter.
“We’re only going to get better from here. We’ve got a great group of guys and we’ll bounce back from this,” Aldrich said.
