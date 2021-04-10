High school football: Park christens new field with dominant victory

The Park High School football team christened its new state-of-the-art football field with a performance worthy of the venue Friday night.
Sophomore running back Trevion Carothers scored two touchdowns and the Panthers’ defense limited Milwaukee Pius XI to just 16 yards rushing to lead Park to a 34-7 victory in a Woodland-Red Conference game on the SC Johnson Community Sports Complex football field at Pritchard Park.
It was the first victory for the Panthers (1-2) during the WIAA Alternate Fall season and their first overall since beating Horlick 12-0 on Sept. 27, 2019.
Winning the first game at the new field was very satisfying for Park coach Morris Matsen.
“Most definitely,” Matsen said. “That was a lot of fun for the kids. We had some administrators inside and they enjoyed it too.
“It was a good team win.”
It was the first sporting event held at the facility. No fans were allowed in the stadium because of COVID-19 concerns, but that didn’t mean there weren’t any spectators in attendance.
“Outside the fence, there were quite a few parents standing around,” Matsen said.
And they saw a standout performance by the Panthers. Carothers opened the scoring for Park with a nine-yard run on the team’s first drive and the Popes (0-3) answered with a pass-dominated drive and tied the game on a 25-yard touchdown pass.
“They came back with a good game plan and they attacked us vertically,” Matsen said. “They hit us (for a score) on one when we got caught looking in the backfield.
“That was a gut check for us.”
The Panthers passed that test with flying colors.
After that, the Panthers’ defense, especially the defensive line, smothered Pius the rest of the way. Most of the Popes’ 125 passing yards came early in the game and Park harassed Pius’ quarterback the rest of the night.
Senior defensive end Jayden Jaramillo played another stellar game, Matsen said, with six solo tackles, including a sack and tackle for loss.
Senior middle linebacker Isaiah Price, who excelled on both sides of the ball, had four solo tackles and two assists, and junior defensive end Damarion Duckworth (two solos, three assists, one sack, two tackles for loss) and senior defensive end Deshawn Maull (solo, two assists, sack, TFL) made strong contributions. Even Carothers got in on the act with an interception from his outside linebacker spot.
“They took a lot of shots downfield and for the most part, we were able to contain that,” Matsen said. “Jayden Jaramillo was putting constant pressure on the quarterback and was chasing down play after play. He has a motor that won’t quit.”
Offensively, the trio of running backs Carothers, Price and junior Sean White combined for 245 of Park’s 301 rushing yards. Price, whom Matsen called his “workhorse,” had 17 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown, White had five carries for 83 yards and Carothers had three carries for 69 yards and a touchdown.
Senior quarterback Trey Kelley went just 6 of 8 for 71 yards, but threw for two touchdowns, the first a 24-yarder to Carothers to begin the second quarter and the second a 14-yarder to junior wide receiver Anthony Silvani to finish off the first half.
“Kelley’s decision-making was spot on,” Matsen said. “He was a constant leader. He didn’t get too high when things were going good and not too low when things were going bad.
“The defense played a great game — they just showed up and were ready to go.”