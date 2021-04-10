High school football: Park christens new field with dominant victory

“They came back with a good game plan and they attacked us vertically,” Matsen said. “They hit us (for a score) on one when we got caught looking in the backfield.

“That was a gut check for us.”

The Panthers passed that test with flying colors.

After that, the Panthers’ defense, especially the defensive line, smothered Pius the rest of the way. Most of the Popes’ 125 passing yards came early in the game and Park harassed Pius’ quarterback the rest of the night.

Senior defensive end Jayden Jaramillo played another stellar game, Matsen said, with six solo tackles, including a sack and tackle for loss.

Senior middle linebacker Isaiah Price, who excelled on both sides of the ball, had four solo tackles and two assists, and junior defensive end Damarion Duckworth (two solos, three assists, one sack, two tackles for loss) and senior defensive end Deshawn Maull (solo, two assists, sack, TFL) made strong contributions. Even Carothers got in on the act with an interception from his outside linebacker spot.