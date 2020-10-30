High school football: Offensive line does the job as Lutheran clinches MCC title

The offensive line of the Racine Lutheran High School football team was dominant Friday night.
It led to a big night — and a conference title.
The Crusaders had 498 yards of total offense, and a pair of 100-yard rushers, and clinched the Midwest Classic Conference championship with a 42-14 victory over Brookfield Academy at Brookfield.
Lutheran (5-1, 4-0 MCC), ranked eighth in the Small Schools Division of the Associated Press state poll, had 305 yards rushing on 45 carries, a 6.78 average, that helped it control the tempo. The Crusaders stayed ahead of the chains as a result, punting only once and totaling 24 first downs.
“Our offensive line played really good,” Lutheran coach Scott Smith said. “We’re big and strong up front and if we play with good technique, we’re going to win a lot of games.”
Isaiah Folsom led the rushing attack with 155 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries and Nolan Kraus had 118 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries.
While the run game was their strength throughout, the Crusaders took the lead for good in the first quarter behind their passing game when Camdin Jansen hit Gavin Zawicki for a 43-yard touchdown. After Lutheran’s Eric Ibarra scored on a 1-yard touchdown early in the second quarter, the Blue Knights (3-1, 2-1) scored a touchdown to cut the lead to 13-7.
Lutheran responded by going to the air again and Nathan Zawicki caught a 33-yard pass from Jansen to put the Crusaders up 20-7 at halftime.
In the second half, Folsom opened the scoring with a 46-yard touchdown run. After Brookfield threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to make it 27-14, Hayden Carranza intercepted a Blue Knights pass on their next possession. On the ensuing drive, Folsom made it 35-14 with his second rushing touchdown, this one for 10 yards.
Kraus finished the scoring for the Crusaders in the fourth quarter with a 47-yard scoring run.
The defensive line was as dominant as the offensive line was. Lutheran held Brookfield Academy to 78 yards rushing on 30 carries (2.6 yard average) and provided a strong pass rush, Smith said. The Blue Knights had just 135 yards passing.
“I thought we switched coverages really well, from a cover-3 to a man,” Smith said.
Kraus had a big night overall, catching seven passes for 87 yards to go along with his rushing total. Jansen went 10 of 16 for 185 yards.
ST. CATHERINE’S: The Angels’ Friday night Metro Classic Conference game against Lake Country Lutheran was cancelled during the week. No official reason was given.
