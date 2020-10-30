High school football: Offensive line does the job as Lutheran clinches MCC title

The offensive line of the Racine Lutheran High School football team was dominant Friday night.

It led to a big night — and a conference title.

The Crusaders had 498 yards of total offense, and a pair of 100-yard rushers, and clinched the Midwest Classic Conference championship with a 42-14 victory over Brookfield Academy at Brookfield.

Lutheran (5-1, 4-0 MCC), ranked eighth in the Small Schools Division of the Associated Press state poll, had 305 yards rushing on 45 carries, a 6.78 average, that helped it control the tempo. The Crusaders stayed ahead of the chains as a result, punting only once and totaling 24 first downs.

“Our offensive line played really good,” Lutheran coach Scott Smith said. “We’re big and strong up front and if we play with good technique, we’re going to win a lot of games.”

Isaiah Folsom led the rushing attack with 155 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries and Nolan Kraus had 118 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries.