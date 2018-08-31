UNION GROVE — On a gorgeous summer night three days before Labor Day, two high school football teams turned the calendar back to the Fourth of July.
And the fireworks going off in Union Grove were a sight to see.
Burlington and Union Grove combined for 846 yards in a spectacular night for passing in this Southern Lakes Conference opener for both teams. And behind another brilliant night by senior receiver Nick Webley, Burlington rolled to a 48-7 victory.
It was the seventh straight regular-season victory for the Demons (3-0, 1-0 SLC) going back to last season. It’s the program’s longest streak since a nine-game run over the 2005 and 2006 seasons.
And, once again, Webley was the man. He caught six passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns, including a 99-yard scoring reception in the first quarter, scored on a 51-yard jet sweep, and also intercepted a pass.
Through three games, Webley has 15 receptions for 399 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s averaging 26.6 yards per catch.
“What impresses me about Webley is that no matter how many guys are on him, he still makes plays and that’s what All-State receivers do,” said Union Grove wide receivers coach Sam D’Alie, a first-team All-State receiver for Horlick in 1999. “He has a great coach in Steve Tenhagen, who was a great receiver himself. And Webley has very good body control and he goes up and uses his hands.”
But as spectacular as Webley has been, it has been a team effort that has Burlington off to its first 3-0 start since 2013.
Junior quarterback Dalton Damon, a first-year starter, completed 17 of 24 passes for 346 yards, with four touchdowns and one interception. For the season, he has passed for 691 yards, with 11 touchdowns and just one interception.
An experienced offensive line again did the job. And the defense made plays, with junior outside linebacker Christian Brenner, stripping the ball from Union Grove receiver Luke Nelson and returning it 21 yards for a touchdown for Burlington’s first score and later intercepting a pass.
It’s a pretty good deal being a Demon these days.
“We’ve got a lot of trust with people doing their jobs and we’re really flying high and just looking forward to the games coming up, especially the tougher games against Waterford and Badger.” Brenner said. “It definitely feels good.”
Burlington’s other scores came on a 31-yard pass to Lucas Zasada and a 12-yard run by Zeffiniah Jones.
Making this real passing extravaganza complete was Union Grove sophomore quarterback Nash Wolf, who made his first varsity start. Though just 5-foot-10 and 145 pounds, Wolf hung in there against Burlington’s defense and completed 25 of 44 passes for 265 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions.
Though he made his share of mistakes, Wolf showed nice poise and floated impressive passes. His highlight came in the second quarter, when he found Owen Erickson for a 65-yard touchdown pass that pulled the Broncos to within 14-7.
After such an impressive debut performance, Wolf earned the respect of Burlington’s coaches and players.
“I was impressed,” Brenner said, “I found out halfway through the bus ride that he was going to be the quarterback and I thought we were going to come in and have it easy. But he definitely surprised us, making his passes and making good decisions for a younger quarterback.”
Tenhagen, who has a reputation for developing quarterbacks at Burlington, also liked what he saw.
“He was really sharp tonight,” Tenhagen said. “For a guy who had split time in a few drives from what we saw on film, he was impressive. He got that ball out early and got the ball out to his playmakers out in space. I was impressed. He’s going to be a good one.”
Wolf, who said his first name was from the film, “A Beautiful Mind,” has the benefit of having a first-rate teacher in Union Grove coach Craig McClelland, the former record-breaking quarterback for the Racine Raiders. He also embraced the challenge with plenty of homework to prepare.
“I try to watch as much film as I can and come to practice and just really give it all I’ve got,” Wolf said. “It’s always a big week when you play Burlington.”
For McClelland, whose team is 1-2 and 0-1 in the SLC, he liked what he saw from Burlington.
“They have Nick Webley, obviously, but they’re able to run the ball, they have a real good line ... they’re gelling now and they’e really on a roll,” McClelland said. It’s hard to stop them right now.”
Burlington 48, Union Grove 7
Burlington;20;7;14;7;—;48
Union Grove;7;0;0;0;—;7
First quarter
B — Brenner 21 fumble return (Anderson kick)
B — Zasada 31 pass from Damon (Anderson kick)
UG — Erickson 65 pass from Wolf (kick good)
B — Webley 31 pass from Damon (kick failed)
Second quarter
B — Webley 99 pass from Damon (Anderson kick)
Third quarter
B — Webley 51 run (Anderson kick)
B — Webley 17 pass from Damon (Anderson kick)
Fourth quarter
B — Skrundz 12 run (Anderson kick)
;Burlington;Union Grove
Rushes-yards;25-210;22-45
Passing yards;357;332
Passes;18-25-1;24-47-3
Punts-avg.;2-42;2-20
Fumbles-lost.;1-1;1-1
Penalties;8-95;4-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — B: Webley 1-51, Jones 2-36, O'Laughlin 4-35, Damon 3-29, Anderson 4-23, Wallace 6-17, Hartzell 1-3, Bauerle 1-(-3). UG: Storm-Voltz 9-33, Erickson 2-5, Kevek 2-4, Goetsch 2-3, Legg 1-2, Wolf 5-(-13).
PASSING — B: Damon 18-25-1-357. UG: Wolf 24-46-2-332, Erickson 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — B: Webley 7-210, Zasada 4-73, Traxinger 3-44, Wallace 2-17, Hartzell 2-13. UG: Erickson 3-83, Nelson 5-77, Davis 5-111, Hilarides 4-23, Town 1-12, Goetsch 3-10, Hempel 1-4, Clark 1-1, Brixuis 3-3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.