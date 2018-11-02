WAUWATOSA — The Horlick High School football team knew it would take a near-perfect performance to win its WIAA Division 1 third-round playoff game against undefeated Milwaukee Marquette.
Maybe even a miracle.
Unfortunately for the Rebels, none was in sight Friday night at Hart Park in Wauwatosa
The high-powered Hilltoppers offense proved to be too much for Horlick in a 34-13 loss.
The Rebels, in the third round of the playoffs for only the second time in school history, finished the season 8-4.
“This was a game where we couldn’t make mistakes if we wanted to win,” said Horlick head coach Brian Fletcher. “Marquette is a great a program and they made us pay when it mattered the most.”
Hilltoppers wide receiver Reed Thompson, who entered Friday’s game with a team-leading 51 catches for 563 yards and four touchdowns, provided most of the pain for Horlick. The senior caught three touchdowns passes in the first half as the Hilltoppers rolled to a 27-7 halftime lead.
Thompson opened the game by catching 5-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Leo Briscoe in the corner of the end zone to give Marquette a 7-0 lead.
On the Hilltoppers’ next possession, Thompson ran the exact same route, caught a Briscoe pass and tiptoed in the back corner of the end zone to give Marquette a 14-0 advantage.
Horlick’s defense was committed to stopping Marquette running back Daeleon Brown-Williams, who rushed for 1,603 yards and 23 touchdowns this season, and that left the Rebels’ secondary exposed on several passes, Fletcher said.
“Our defense has been tough against the run,” Fletcher said. “They’re such a talented team and they’re so versatile offensively. They can beat you in so many different ways.”
The Horlick run defense did the job, allowing the Hilltoppers only 64 yards on 23 carries. Brown-Williams was held in check, gaining 54 yards on 10 carries.
The Rebels’ offense battled back in the second quarter. Quarterback Nate Ramsey converted a 4th and 17 on a screen pass to running back Jager Clark. That conversion led to Darrion Folsom’s 20-yard touchdown run to narrow the lead to 14-7 with six minutes left in the quarter.
“That’s one of our screen plays,” Clark said. “We get the defense to over-pursue and Ramsey hits me back on the pass. That was a big play for our offense.”
That was arguably the most success the Rebels’ offense had all night.
Marquette’s defense, which entered Friday night’s contest allowing just 12.4 points per game, stymied Horlick, holding them scoreless in the third quarter, and allowing just one rushing touchdown in the final minutes of the fourth period.
After Folsom’s touchdown made it 14-7, Marquette’s Thompson went right ack to work. He added to the Hilltopper lead with a 60-yard touchdown catch that made it 21-7.
On the ensuing kickoff, Horlick’s Mike Weaver fumbled, leading to another Marquette score right before halftime.
Hilltoppers running back Riley Nowakowski caught a 50-yard touchdown from Briscoe, which extended Marquette’s lead to 27-7 at halftime.
In the third quarter, both teams saw little success offensively. Brown-Williams rushed for a touchdown in the final minutes of the quarter to give Marquette a 34-7 advantage.
Folsom answered that with a 68-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter. Folsom finished with 102 yards on 10 carries. He also caught a pass for 21 yards.
“He’s small in stature, but he’s got a heart of gold,” Fletcher said. “He plays his tail off every time he’s out there and he had a heck of a game tonight.”
Both teams were nearly even in yardage. Marquette had a 312 to 263 advantage over Horlick. The difference came in turnovers. Horlick had two costly mistakes that led to scores for the Hilltoppers.
For Marquette, Thompson caught six passes for 146 yards. Briscoe finished with 248 yards passing, four touchdowns and one interception.
The Hilltoppers (12-0) advance to play Muskego in the Division 1 state semifinals next Friday at Hart Park. Muskego defeated Southeast Conference member Franklin 20-3 on Friday night.
The winner of the Muskego-Marquette game will play in the Division 1 state championship on Nov. 16 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
