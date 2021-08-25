High school football: Next two Park Panther games cancelled because of COVID

The Park High School football team's next two games have been canceled because multiple players were exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Those two games include a nonconference game against Union Grove High School scheduled for Friday night at Union Grove, and Park's scheduled Southeast Conference opener against the Case Eagles that was set to be played Sept. 3 at Hammes Field.

"We already had small numbers this year and, unfortunately, some of our players were recently exposed to a person who tested positive for the COVID-19 pandemic," Miller said. "So, to keep everyone safe, those players have been quarantined, forcing us to cancel this Friday's game against Union Grove as well as our JV game, which was scheduled for (Thursday) and the varsity game next week against Case."

Miller said the game against Case could possibly be rescheduled.

"My plan, and it's going to depend upon where we're at at the end of the season, would be to work with Case and — if neither team makes the playoffs — scheduling a 10th game during the first week of the playoffs," Miller said.