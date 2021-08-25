 Skip to main content
High school football: Next two Park Panther games cancelled because of COVID
featured

High school football: Next two Park Panther games cancelled because of COVID

Park vs. Westosha Central

Westosha Central's Viny Greco, left, and Nick Bundza (33) try to tackle Park’s Tyvon Cade during the first quarter of their teams' nonconference football game Friday evening, Aug. 20, 2021, at Pritchard Park.

The Park High School football team's next two games have been canceled because multiple players were exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Those two games include a nonconference game against Union Grove High School scheduled for Friday night at Union Grove, and Park's scheduled Southeast Conference opener against the Case Eagles that was set to be played Sept. 3 at Hammes Field.

Joe Miller, assistant principal, Mitchell Middle School

Miller

"We already had small numbers this year and, unfortunately, some of our players were recently exposed to a person who tested positive for the COVID-19 pandemic," Miller said. "So, to keep everyone safe, those players have been quarantined, forcing us to cancel this Friday's game against Union Grove as well as our JV game, which was scheduled for (Thursday) and the varsity game next week against Case."

Miller said the game against Case could possibly be rescheduled.

"My plan, and it's going to depend upon where we're at at the end of the season, would be to work with Case and — if neither team makes the playoffs — scheduling a 10th game during the first week of the playoffs," Miller said.

This marks at least the second high school football program in Racine County to be substantively affected by COVID-19 exposure this season. Last week, 16 players on Burlington High School's freshman and JV teams had to quarantine following exposure, although school officials said no varsity players were affected.

Broncos may still play

Meanwhile, Union Grove athletic director Dave Pettit has tentatively scheduled a replacement opponent for the Broncos.

While it wasn't official as of Wednesday afternoon, the plan is for Union Grove to play Williamsville High School at 7:30 p.m. Friday at La Salle-Peru High School in LaSalle, Ill. That is about the halfway point between Williamsville and Union Grove, which are about 240 miles apart.

"That's assuming they (Williamsville) can secure the location," Pettit said.

School year still hasn't started

The first day of school for K-12 Racine Unified students is still a week away, scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Dave Pettit, Union Grove athletic director

Pettit
