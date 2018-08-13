RACINE — Ricky Canady was emphatic when answering the question put to him, which was this: What did the junior running back for the Park High School football team think was a realistic goal for a program that has won just four of its last 55 games?
“I think we can turn it around and we’re going to turn in around,” Canady said. “And when we do turn it around, I want everybody to keep that same energy.”
Give this young man credit for his conviction, because this is not going to be easy.
Going on 30 years after their first WIAA Division 1 state championship and 13 years after its second, the Panthers are enduring the roughest stretch in their 90-year history. A program that has produced some of the greatest high school football players to come out of Wisconsin has, starting with 2012, endured successive records of 1-7, 0-9, 1-8, 0-9, 0-10 and 2-8.
New coach Danny Hernandez, Park’s defensive coordinator the last two seasons under predecessor Andy Siegal, realizes a resurgence takes time. For instance, when Brian Fletcher took over Horlick’s program in 2010, his first two teams went 2-16, but his last two have finished 18-4.
The 31-year-old Hernandez will start his rebuilding project with a healthy roster of 54 seniors, juniors and sophomores and he intends to keep everything in perspective. This project is going to be one brick at a time.
And as for Park’s illustrious past, all those team photos in the school’s foyer only mean so much. After all, Hernandez was 18 months old when Park won the 1988 state championship. And the seniors on this year’s team were around 5 years old when the Panthers brought back a second golden football from Madison in 2005.
“We want to honor our past here, but our past has very little to do with our future,” Hernandez said. “And that’s something we try to make the guys understand here.
“We’re really just focused on what a lot of teams call, ‘the process over results.’ In other words, focusing on the play, focusing on your assignment, focusing on what you can control. We talk a ton about how winning and losing is out of our control. What we can control is our effort, our preparation and our attitude.
“Really what we’re trying to teach our guys is, ‘live in the moment.’ Each play takes on a life of its own.”
There will be plenty of leadership to drive home this point. Dennis Thompson, coach of the 2005 state championship team, serves as assistant head coach. Tim Glidden, who was longtime offensive coordinator at St. Catherine’s, has taken on that same role at Park. There are two defensive coordinators in Morris Matsen and Justin Jensen.
That staff will try to put its stamp on what will be a largely different team. The primary returnee is junior defensive lineman Raishein Thomas, who earned first-team All-Racine County honors as a sophomore last season after producing 85 tackles, six sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 11 batted balls, two forced fumbles and a blocked kick.
The 6-foot-4 Thomas, who will double as an H-back on offense this season, is the only returning starter on defense. But Hernandez likes what he has back with players who include Ricky Canady, Fitzel Ross and Anthony Nielsen at linebacker, Justen Folk at safety, Jarrell Campbell at defensive end and Zyierie Carey and Terry Gamble at cornerback.
Carey and Gamble are basketball players who Hernandez convinced to play football.
“We’re just focused on being better than we were before,” said Thomas, who has a 3.0-grade point average. “Every play is going to be better than the previous play is our mentality.”
Offensively, Ricky Canady is switching from quarterback to running back and his brother, Larry, is returning at wide receiver after playing part of last season. Other returning starters are Michael Gilbertson at left tackle and Campbell at center.
Filling out the offensive line are Jose DeSantiago at left guard, Connor Harris at right guard and Mason Manning at right tackle.
Stepping in at quarterback is sophomore Trey Kelley, a 4.0-student.
“He was Student of the Year in the freshman class,” Hernandez said. “He’s a three-sport athlete — he’s a shortstop on the baseball team and a point guard on the basketball team — so he’s an outstanding athlete and he’s just going to be the guy for the next three years.”
The Panthers intend to make a great deal of progress in those three years.
